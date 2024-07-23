The Key Spice Blend You'll Find In A Good Spicy Tuna Roll

It's hard to find a sushi restaurant in the U.S. that doesn't offer a spicy tuna roll. But true sushi lovers know you don't have to go out to eat to find a high-quality version. With a little practice and the right tools and ingredients, you can make yummy sushi recipes at home that taste just like the ones you'd get at a restaurant, spicy tuna included.

However, there are a few key components that will make or break your homemade roll. Fresh sushi or sashimi-grade tuna is, of course, one of them. But what will truly elevate your spicy tuna to restaurant-worthy status is the inclusion of ichimi togarashi. This Japanese term translates to "one-flavor chili pepper," as "ichi" means "one" and "togarashi" refers to chili pepper-infused condiments. Unlike shichimi togarashi, which boasts seven types of spices, ichimi togarashi only uses one: powdered red chili pepper. Because it's ground, it can easily be stirred into your chopped tuna mixture. And while there are other ways of adding spice to this type of roll, this chili pepper provides the perfect amount of heat without overpowering the dish (and your tongue).