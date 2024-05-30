Korean Vs Japanese BBQ: What's The Difference?

The mention of barbecue can immediately conjure images of outdoor cooking and the scents of a smoky grill browning chunks of meat and deliciously charred vegetables. In Asia, however, two culinary cultures have perfected the art of grilling meat indoors.

Korean and Japanese cuisines have their respective styles of cooking barbecue. Just like in American culture, barbecues are social events in both countries. But what makes these Asian versions conducive to indoor cooking is their use of tables that have built-in grills at the center, powered with either gas, charcoal, or electricity. Diners or guests are also free to cook their own choice of meat cuts, which is why you'll find the meat served in both Korean and Japanese BBQ joints already sliced into thin portions. People can then cut these into smaller, bite-sized pieces with provided kitchen shears and place them on the grill, flipping them with tongs or chopsticks until cooked. It's not just the communal eating but also the communal cooking that makes these dining styles enjoyable. Plus, both are usually enjoyed with alcohol to enhance the sense of conviviality around the table.

Beyond these similarities, however, Korean and Japanese BBQ have distinctive characteristics that make each one special. Get to know their differences so that when you find yourself craving grilled meat, it's easier to choose between the two, depending on what you're hungry for.