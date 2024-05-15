Yelp's Trend Expert Says Korean BBQ Restaurants Are On The Rise

Americans love a good barbecue, which is why Yelp releases its list of the top 100 BBQ spots in the country every year. The 2024 list came out back in February and we are dying to try some of these restaurants. We were curious about what was unique on this year's list, so we reached out to Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis to find out what she thought were the biggest barbecue trends in 2024.

"This year's list also really celebrates all the different kinds of BBQ – Korean, Japanese, and American," Lewis told us. "Whether you're looking for spicy pork belly or a pulled pork platter, there's something for everyone on the list." If you're not yet familiar with Korean BBQ, you don't know what you're missing. Each restaurant will have its own take on the genre but the marinade used for Korean BBQ is unbelievably good. The primary ingredients are sesame oil and gochujang (a type of red curry paste) and both combine to produce a flavor profile that is entirely unique in the barbecue world.

Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that Korean cuisine is on the rise. In fact, according to data from The Food Institute (via Restaurant Business), global interest in Korean food increased by a shocking 90% in 2021. Another fun thing about most (though not all) Korean BBQ restaurants is that they'll have you as the customer grill your own meat using an open-faced tabletop grill. The menu has different options for what kind of meat you want to eat, so it's fresh off the grill with every bite. The process has a similar hands-on appeal to cheese fondue or raclette in that way.