The Worst Menu Item To Order From Zaxby's According To Our Taste Test
Zaxby's menu is packed with crispy chicken, signature sandwiches, and plenty of fan favorites, but not every item hits the mark. To find out what's worth your order, we tried 12 of the most popular items and ranked them from worst to best. Out of the dishes we tried, the Asian Zensation Zalad, landed squarely at the bottom of the list, and we suggest you give it a miss.
While its name and ingredient list sound promising — mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, wonton strips, slaw, teriyaki sauce, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with a citrus vinaigrette — it just didn't deliver when it came to the actual eating experience. Our reviewer found it underwhelming from the start. The portion was noticeably smaller than advertised. The chicken was decent and added a solid dose of protein, but even that couldn't bring the rest of the salad to life.
The slaw was okay and provided a bit of tang, but not enough to make the dish memorable. When we were reviewing the Zaxby dishes, we ordered them all in a big to-go haul and ranked them based on flavor, texture, uniqueness, popularity, and overall value. While other items impressed with sauces that were flavored with bold seasoning and strong execution, the Asian Zensation Zalad came up short in nearly every category.
Can Zaxby's zalad be saved?
The Asian Zensation Zalad might not have wowed us as is, but if you're still curious about it or already have one in front of you, there are a few easy ways to bring out more of its potential. Since the base salad felt a little light and mild, the key is to build it up with extra flavor and texture. Start by doubling the chicken or swapping grilled for fried if you are craving more richness.
Ask for extra teriyaki sauce on the side so you can add as much or as little as you like. You can also mix in one of Zaxby's spicier sauces such as Tongue Torch with aged peppers and garlic or Spicy Zax Sauce to add a bit of heat and balance out the sweetness. And definitely do not skip the wonton strips — ours came light to begin with, so asking for more can help dial up the crunch. As for the citrus vinaigrette, it had a subtle presence in our test. You can try using more to bring out the brightness, or switch things up with a different Asian-style dressing like sesame oil or soy sauce to add a bit more of a flavor kick.
With a few tweaks, the Asian Zensation Zalad can still be a refreshing option if you're in the mood. But if you're leaning toward an all-round better Zaxby's experience, we recommend going with one of the top ranked items like the Chicken Fingerz — a standout for both taste and value.