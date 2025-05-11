The Worst Menu Item To Order From Zaxby's According To Our Taste Test

Zaxby's menu is packed with crispy chicken, signature sandwiches, and plenty of fan favorites, but not every item hits the mark. To find out what's worth your order, we tried 12 of the most popular items and ranked them from worst to best. Out of the dishes we tried, the Asian Zensation Zalad, landed squarely at the bottom of the list, and we suggest you give it a miss.

While its name and ingredient list sound promising — mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, wonton strips, slaw, teriyaki sauce, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with a citrus vinaigrette — it just didn't deliver when it came to the actual eating experience. Our reviewer found it underwhelming from the start. The portion was noticeably smaller than advertised. The chicken was decent and added a solid dose of protein, but even that couldn't bring the rest of the salad to life.

The slaw was okay and provided a bit of tang, but not enough to make the dish memorable. When we were reviewing the Zaxby dishes, we ordered them all in a big to-go haul and ranked them based on flavor, texture, uniqueness, popularity, and overall value. While other items impressed with sauces that were flavored with bold seasoning and strong execution, the Asian Zensation Zalad came up short in nearly every category.