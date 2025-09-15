Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Tips For Giving Your Kitchen A Professional Touch

A professional kitchen thrives on structure, cleanliness, and a relatively strict order of operations — and who's to say that can't be implemented in a home kitchen? Adopting the practices of a restaurant environment helps streamline cooking, giving you more space to be creative and hone your craft. You don't need to transform your entire home kitchen into a professional chef's workspace, with the pricey commercial gadgets found in a Michelin-star restaurant; a handful of simple tricks from commercial kitchens — most of which cost next to nothing — can transform cooking from a dull chore into an exciting experiment.

I asked six celebrity chefs — JJ Johnson, Angie Mar, Kyle Connaughton, Jeff Ramsey, Antonia Lofaso, and Sarah Thompson — how they give their home kitchens a professional touch to make cooking more ergonomic. They shared their pro tips with me just before this year's Revelry Culinary Weekend 2025. All of the chefs are participating in the upcoming event at the Wynn Las Vegas resort, where they'll cook for a crowd of festival participants, showing off their skills in a multi-day epicurean spectacle

These home cooking tips from seasoned chefs offer a glimpse into the methods that allow them to serve so many guests with speed and efficiency. Often, it's the small, precise details that transform a meal from a rushed obligation into a dish you can be proud of.