How To Keep Your Chest Freezer Organized Without All The Bulk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A chest freezer is an amazing way to supplement your cold storage capacities. The best chest freezers offer a surprisingly large amount of storage space, making it easier to stock up on deals, meal prep, and plan for unexpected grocery price hikes or shortages. However, because this type of large-capacity freezer consists of basically one large compartment, finding the best freezer organization solutions can be a challenge.

If you want an organization tool that doesn't take up a lot of valuable space, consider reusable plastic or vinyl grocery bags. You can use each bag to store specific categories of food. Use one bag for pork, one for chicken, and one for beef. Use a separate bag to store frozen veggies and fruit. Use another bag to store leftovers and prepared meals. Reusable bags can last for years, and you can even color-code your bags to easily identify the items stored inside.

If you're lucky enough to have a WinCo or Trader Joe's in your area, pick up some of their flat-bottom or rigid bottom reusable shopping bags. These bags have a cardboard insert in them that can be folded down to make them more durable. The bags will be easier to put in your chest freezer and remove, and will retain their shape over time. Trader Joe's mini tote bags can also be used for smaller frozen items.