How To Keep Your Chest Freezer Organized Without All The Bulk
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A chest freezer is an amazing way to supplement your cold storage capacities. The best chest freezers offer a surprisingly large amount of storage space, making it easier to stock up on deals, meal prep, and plan for unexpected grocery price hikes or shortages. However, because this type of large-capacity freezer consists of basically one large compartment, finding the best freezer organization solutions can be a challenge.
If you want an organization tool that doesn't take up a lot of valuable space, consider reusable plastic or vinyl grocery bags. You can use each bag to store specific categories of food. Use one bag for pork, one for chicken, and one for beef. Use a separate bag to store frozen veggies and fruit. Use another bag to store leftovers and prepared meals. Reusable bags can last for years, and you can even color-code your bags to easily identify the items stored inside.
If you're lucky enough to have a WinCo or Trader Joe's in your area, pick up some of their flat-bottom or rigid bottom reusable shopping bags. These bags have a cardboard insert in them that can be folded down to make them more durable. The bags will be easier to put in your chest freezer and remove, and will retain their shape over time. Trader Joe's mini tote bags can also be used for smaller frozen items.
Other organization hacks for your chest freezer
If you aren't as concerned about using bulky chest freezer organization methods, you have a lot of options available. You can find a lot of freezer organization products that are inexpensive and flexible, making it easy for you to adapt them to your specific needs. Before shopping, measure the inside of your freezer carefully and take inventory of what's inside. Consider your specific organization needs and how you use the freezer so that you can determine which organization tools and storage solutions will work for your household.
If you have a smaller freezer that is between three and five cubic feet, you'll want to explore modular or stackable organization solutions. Use small collapsible milk crates that stack on top of each other to separate frozen items by type. Label the crates on the top and sides so that it's easy to find what you're looking for at a glance. Use clear plastic bins with dividers to store prepared meals, frozen food in boxes or bags, or small containers or packets of food.
If your freezer is 10-20 cubic feet, you should consider stackable or expandable freezer organizer baskets or bins. These ones on Amazon are designed to work for chest freezers up to 20 cubic feet. They are adjustable and feature easy hanging racks and a flexible, stackable design. The same company also makes freezer organizer systems that include adjustable racks that allow the freezer baskets to slide back and forth so it's easier to find things quickly.