Do You Actually Need A Professional Chef's Kitchen In Your Home? Here's What To Consider Before Dropping Big Money

Spending your days dreaming about what you'd make in a combi oven, binge-watching every episode of "Chef's Table," or curating themed menus for weeknight dinners? Then it might be time to upgrade your home kitchen to a chef's kitchen.

Although there isn't a set standard for what defines a chef's kitchen, from a culinary and interior design perspective, it's important that the kitchen is set up to mimic a professional kitchen a chef could use to prepare dishes that require advanced techniques. This means having ample space for storage and movement, accommodating multiple people in the kitchen simultaneously, as well as having designated areas for preparation and specific kitchen tasks. Picture an open kitchen plan that promotes flow, complete with a spacious island for gathering when cooking with and hosting others.

Most chef kitchens also include stainless steel, high-quality appliances such as a Sub-Zero freezer for advanced food preservation, a gas range with up to eight burners for quick, even heat, and double sinks for convenience during cleanup. By investing in high-end appliances used by top chefs, you can ensure that your kitchen is equipped to prepare meals at a higher standard.