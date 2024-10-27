The Wine Storage Mistakes That Compromise Your Favorite Bottles

On the topic of the cork, Lockwood is adamant that you do not reuse it to store leftover wine for later consumption. While he does acknowledge that some people might like to save them for memory's sake (especially when they've been cleanly removed after being stored correctly), he stands firm on his stance that they lose virtually all of their usefulness once they've been taken out. There's also a misconception that corks can be used to tenderize protein, but the science is dubious.

Rather than sticking the cork back into the neck of your bottle, Lockwood has another suggestion. For red wines, he recommends getting yourself an airtight stopper like the one from Vacu Vin, which comes with a pump that removes any oxygen that got into the wine while it was open and reseals it. This way, you don't lose any of those flavors, and the wine will taste just as good as it did when you first poured it — as long as you drink it within three days.

As for sparkling wines, Lockwood has another suggestion: a Champagne wine cage. With a Champagne wine cage similar to the Kloveo Champagne stopper, Lockwood explains that these stoppers clamp down over the spout of your wine bottle and actually create pressure inside that works with and maintains the carbonation. While both options will keep your wine for up to five days, Lockwood says that one to three days is preferable.

