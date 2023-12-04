What Is A Combination Oven And What Foods Can You Cook In It?

With all of the small-kitchen appliances available today, it can be hard to decide which earn counter space in your cooking domain. Since toaster-style countertop ovens and air fryers are two of the most popular options, wouldn't it be nice to have a single unit incorporating the best features of each? Well, there is one –– and it's even better because it uses moisture-enhancing steam as one of its primary functions.

This compact counter-worthy cooking box goes by the perky little name of combi oven, short for the word combination. Aptly titled, it harbors a combination of available cooking methods within its chunky square-ish frame. A typical combi, also known as a steam combi oven, utilizes steam and convection fans to cook food. Most units let you choose between steam, circulating hot air, or a combination of the two.

Other manufacturers present multifunction combi ovens that further distinguish methods so home chefs can specify settings for steam, air fry, bake, and even dehydrate or sous vide. It's common for combination ovens to be equipped with numerous smart presets for an array of foods and recipes. Variable settings give the chef control over things like humidity and moisture, fan speed, and precise temperatures for consistent, even cooking. With so many foods and recipes to explore with a new appliance, it can be overwhelming. Here's a look at some functions of a countertop combination oven and the specific types of foods you can easily cook in it.