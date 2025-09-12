Celebrity Chefs Debunk These Common Restaurant Myths

Few industries in America revolve so heavily around tips. Tipping is a practice with a long and controversial history, and bringing it up in a discussion often sparks a contentious debate. Nowadays, diners are expected to tip about 20% when dining out, assuming the service they received was adequate. Tipping — especially at a fancy restaurant — is objectively complicated and sometimes a bit stressful for diners, and it isn't always easy to navigate for restaurant staff, either. The common misconception is that all front-of-house staff prefer tipping culture because they can make more money, but that isn't always the case.

Tipping culture usually leads to unfair pay across different positions, which can affect the restaurant's regular operations. "One of the things in restaurants [...] that we really struggle with is making sure that there's equity across all positions," says Chef Kyle Connaughton. "Because gratuities can be so high, oftentimes it can be difficult to find people who want to move into management roles, because that shift away from getting tips every night to becoming a salaried manager doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be making more money. Sometimes the promotion can just be an opportunity for a more regular schedule, or growth, or a learning opportunity."

Connaughton further explains that tipping only persists because diners are still willing to do so, but the industry will change if tipping ever falls out of favor with guests. He says that tipping may not be what's best for restaurant employees, and that as a culture, we need to decide if we want it to continue or not.