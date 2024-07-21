The Inspiration Behind Michelin's Most Creative Dishes

While the ambiance of a Michelin-starred restaurant can set the stage for what's to come, the food is what lands the accolades. Michelin tasting menus are often derived from the chef's experiences and can take hours to develop and serve.

"Traveling has had a huge impact on my creative process," Chef Mark Donald of Scotland's The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant tells Tasting Table. "I have learnt from each experience in Copenhagen, London, and Australia, and retrospectively enjoyed them all. Different countries and locations all have different vibes, too, as well as produce and guest culture." He explains that he plans his menus holistically, considering not just his own whims, but the restaurant's team and guests, while building menus.

Chefs have texture, colors, and themes to consider when deciding the best way to present their creations. The process requires both vision and artistry, as even a basic recipe can be transformed with an elevated plating. Whether it's bread shaped into the form of mushrooms or a dish that has been deconstructed and recreated in a new way, creativity fuels these unique dining experiences. "In order to keep up with the title 'restaurant destination,' you need to continue being extremely creative by not copying other chefs," Chef George Papazacharias of Athens' Michelin-recognized Delta restaurant explains. "That's where the conceptual creation of food comes from because there you have to keep up and copy as close as possible the nature itself."