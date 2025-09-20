What Nespresso Pods Should You Buy? Start With These 2 Things
Whether you're new to the world of Nespresso or just trying to find a new morning brew, you've probably noticed there is a dizzying array of capsules to choose from. Even if you avoid compatible brands and stick to Nespresso options only, you're faced with different flavors, shapes, and sizes. So how do you know which one is for you? Well, there are two things that will help you navigate the catalogue: the type of machine you own and the way you like to drink your coffee.
The kind of Nespresso machine you own is going to instantly eliminate many of the options for you. Nespresso has around 15 models of coffee maker, which are either part of the original line or the Vertuo line. These two types of machine brew coffee using different methods, and the capsules are not interchangeable. In addition, Vertuo models will not work with third party capsules, which means you will be selecting only from the official Nespresso options.
The machine model can also limit the kind of drinks you can make, and likewise the best types of capsules for you. The entry level Essenza Mini offers only espresso and lungo sizes, whereas the top-of-the-line Creatista Plus can give you four options for black coffee plus a range of milk drinks. Vertuo models offer more drink sizes in general, from a ristretto up to an 18-ounce carafe.
Let your cafe order guide your choice
To narrow down your search further, start with the type of coffee drink you usually order, rather than getting caught up with specific tasting notes at this point. The right coffee capsule for you is always the one that you like the best but knowing a few guidelines can help you start your search in the right direction.
If you like milky drinks like lattes or cappuccinos, look for a high-intensity capsule that can be brewed as an espresso size. Milk has the effect of mellowing out the taste of coffee, so you need a strong foundation to start with. For the original line, try the Napoli capsules, and for the Vertuo try a double espresso option like the Chiaro.
If you like your coffee as a short sharp shot, filter for high intensity ristretto pods like the Ristretto Intenso. But if you like to take your time with your morning brew, choose a medium or even low intensity capsule that can be brewed as an espresso or lungo. When served black, you will be able to enjoy the more nuanced flavor notes.
Prefer an iced coffee? Certain Vertuo models feature an iced coffee setting, which is even better when paired with a specialized pod like the Ice Leggero. Owners of an original line machine don't have to miss out though. With a few handy tips and the right iced coffee capsule, you can have a refreshing caffeine kick.