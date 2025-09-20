What Nespresso Pods Should You Buy? Start With These 2 Things

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're new to the world of Nespresso or just trying to find a new morning brew, you've probably noticed there is a dizzying array of capsules to choose from. Even if you avoid compatible brands and stick to Nespresso options only, you're faced with different flavors, shapes, and sizes. So how do you know which one is for you? Well, there are two things that will help you navigate the catalogue: the type of machine you own and the way you like to drink your coffee.

The kind of Nespresso machine you own is going to instantly eliminate many of the options for you. Nespresso has around 15 models of coffee maker, which are either part of the original line or the Vertuo line. These two types of machine brew coffee using different methods, and the capsules are not interchangeable. In addition, Vertuo models will not work with third party capsules, which means you will be selecting only from the official Nespresso options.

The machine model can also limit the kind of drinks you can make, and likewise the best types of capsules for you. The entry level Essenza Mini offers only espresso and lungo sizes, whereas the top-of-the-line Creatista Plus can give you four options for black coffee plus a range of milk drinks. Vertuo models offer more drink sizes in general, from a ristretto up to an 18-ounce carafe.