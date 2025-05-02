The Absolute Best Nespresso Original Line Machine, According To Reddit
Every single Nespresso machine can be categorized in one of the brand's two signature lines: Original or Vertuo. For those who love classic espressos and espresso-based European-style drinks, machines from the Original Line are the best pick. As such, we plunged into the depths of the Nespresso subreddit, looking to find which Original machine is most beloved among customers, and our endeavors led us to CitiZ Platinum.
As its name suggests, this coffee maker was inspired by the urban atmosphere of living in a city. We have to admit that its sleek stainless-steel design reflects that pretty well. As a standalone coffee maker, the CitiZ Platinum will cost you $299.99, though it also comes with a built-in milk frother for $349.99. Price-wise, it's definitely an investment, but customers report that it's well worth it. The machine apparently stands the test of time, with some people stating they've had it for a decade. It also performs consistently and doesn't falter with regular use, ideal for coffee enthusiasts who want to brew several cups on a daily without worrying the machine will die on them (unlike Vertuo Next, the deluxe Nespresso machine that's not popular with customers).
The brewing features that make CitiZ Platinum stand out
The main thing that sets CitiZ Platinum apart from the regular CitiZ model is the additional brewing features. Alongside the buttons that make espresso and lungo, the Platinum comes with three extra buttons — for Americano, Americano XL, and hot water. The Americano button brews 0.85 ounces of coffee and automatically adds 4.23 ounces of hot water, while the Americano XL button brews 1.35 ounces of coffee and tops it off with 5.41 ounces of hot water. Instead of having to first make espresso and then manually upgrade it to an Americano, CitiZ Platinum saves you that extra step. Although there are many Nespresso Original pods you can choose from, we hear that lungo pods are better suited for the XL Americano than the regular espresso pods — if you need inspiration, a few lungo pods ranked pretty high on our list of 13 Nespresso coffee pod flavors.
As for the hot water button, people find it very useful for making quick tea-based drinks. One button press yields 6.76 ounces of water at 176 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is ideal for making green and white tea, while the best temperature for brewing black tea needs to be slightly higher.