The Absolute Best Nespresso Original Line Machine, According To Reddit

Every single Nespresso machine can be categorized in one of the brand's two signature lines: Original or Vertuo. For those who love classic espressos and espresso-based European-style drinks, machines from the Original Line are the best pick. As such, we plunged into the depths of the Nespresso subreddit, looking to find which Original machine is most beloved among customers, and our endeavors led us to CitiZ Platinum.

As its name suggests, this coffee maker was inspired by the urban atmosphere of living in a city. We have to admit that its sleek stainless-steel design reflects that pretty well. As a standalone coffee maker, the CitiZ Platinum will cost you $299.99, though it also comes with a built-in milk frother for $349.99. Price-wise, it's definitely an investment, but customers report that it's well worth it. The machine apparently stands the test of time, with some people stating they've had it for a decade. It also performs consistently and doesn't falter with regular use, ideal for coffee enthusiasts who want to brew several cups on a daily without worrying the machine will die on them (unlike Vertuo Next, the deluxe Nespresso machine that's not popular with customers).