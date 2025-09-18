The Free Biscuits Are The Best Part Of This Chain's Disappointing Caesar Salad

Though Caesar salads usually taste better in restaurants, this is not always the case. A Caesar salad recipe poses plenty of mistakes that can be made when the ingredients are mixed, and even store-bought Caesar salad kits aren't always no-fail options. We sampled a variety of Caesar salads and came to the conclusion that there is one restaurant where you should not order this. After digging into 7 different Caesar salads, the one served at Red Lobster simply left us reaching for bread rolls.

We owe the original Caesar salad to an inventive chef who made use of ingredients when stock was running low. Since its 1924 conception, iterations of the recipe have wound up on menus, taking the core elements of romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, creamy dressing, and Parmesan cheese and either reimagining the presentation or incorporating different ingredients.

Varieties in presentation and ingredients have led to discrepancies in terms of quality, and as we discovered at Red Lobster, what should be a promising dish can also be a major disappointment. Instead of crispy croutons, the pieces tossed into this salad were soggy and sweet. Even the Parmesan sprinkled into the salad lacked its characteristic bite, and the iceberg lettuce failed to deliver that crispness we expected. The dressing was plentiful but lacking in flavor and heavy on the salt. Thankfully, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay biscuits were served on the side, and these fluffy pieces of bread made the meal.