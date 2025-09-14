32 Sauce Recipes Perfect For Grilled Chicken

Cooking chicken on the grill is the ultimate way to inject it with smoky, caramelized flavor, and create that all-important charred finish. And while the grilling process itself is sure to elevate the taste of the meat, there's another way to maximize its deliciousness. Grilled chicken is the perfect canvas for pairing with a range of flavor-boosting sauces, which can completely transform the overall vibe of your dish.

With succulent, savory chicken being such a versatile base, there are endless sauces it'll taste fantastic with. Perhaps you're in the mood for something creamy and garlicky, or want to give the meat a spicier finish. Herb-forward sauces are a fitting match here, too, and anything that blends sweetness and tanginess is always a winner. Some sauces are ideal for marinating or brushing atop the chicken before or during grilling, to create a sticky, glaze-like coating, while others are best drizzled generously over the meat or served on the side when plating up. However you fancy upgrading your chicken dinner, there's a sauce that can help, and below are 32 mouth-watering options that are sure to make your next grilled chicken dish shine.