This Is The State With The Most Subway Locations In The US

If you love a good sandwich, chances are you've eaten at Subway at one point, especially if you like your sandwiches made a particular way — there are 4.9 billion different ways to customize a Subway sandwich, according to the chain. And while there aren't anywhere near as many Subway restaurants as there are ways to enjoy their sandwiches, there are still plenty in the US alone, with more than 20,000 locations across 6,645 cities throughout 51 states and territories. The state with the most Subway locations, though, is not the fast food capital of the US, which happens to be the Appalachian state of West Virginia. In fact, it's on the opposite side of the country.

California is the US state with the most Subway locations, at 1,985 as of July 2025 (via ScrapeHero). Not far behind is Texas with 1,813 stores. Texas is also home to the US city with the most Subway restaurants, Houston, with 203 total. Coming in third place is Florida with 1,181 locations, followed by Ohio with 935 and Illinois with 910. The fact that California reigns supreme is not much of a surprise, however. Though it's the third largest US state by size, it's the largest by population, which is probably why it's also the US state with the highest number of Starbucks locations, KFC locations, even Jersey Mike's locations.