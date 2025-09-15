This Is The State With The Most Subway Locations In The US
If you love a good sandwich, chances are you've eaten at Subway at one point, especially if you like your sandwiches made a particular way — there are 4.9 billion different ways to customize a Subway sandwich, according to the chain. And while there aren't anywhere near as many Subway restaurants as there are ways to enjoy their sandwiches, there are still plenty in the US alone, with more than 20,000 locations across 6,645 cities throughout 51 states and territories. The state with the most Subway locations, though, is not the fast food capital of the US, which happens to be the Appalachian state of West Virginia. In fact, it's on the opposite side of the country.
California is the US state with the most Subway locations, at 1,985 as of July 2025 (via ScrapeHero). Not far behind is Texas with 1,813 stores. Texas is also home to the US city with the most Subway restaurants, Houston, with 203 total. Coming in third place is Florida with 1,181 locations, followed by Ohio with 935 and Illinois with 910. The fact that California reigns supreme is not much of a surprise, however. Though it's the third largest US state by size, it's the largest by population, which is probably why it's also the US state with the highest number of Starbucks locations, KFC locations, even Jersey Mike's locations.
From humble beginnings to a footlong powerhouse
The origin story of Subway started in 1965, when high school student Fred DeLuca received a $1,000 investment from nuclear physicist Dr. Peter Buck, a family friend, to open a submarine sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Initially called Pete's Super Submarines, they soon changed the somewhat confusing name to Pete's Subway and eventually, Subway. By 1974, the pair had opened 16 sandwich shops throughout Connecticut and started franchising. And the rest is history. Today, Subway is one of the 12 largest fast food chains in the world, with nearly 37,000 Subway locations in over 100 countries. In fact, there are more Subway restaurants around the globe than any other restaurant chain. No matter where you go, be it Lithuania, Bulgaria, Kuwait, Kosovo, or Sri Lanka, you'll have access to a footlong sub.
As for the California city with the most Subway restaurants, that would be Los Angeles with 104 shops. The city and surrounding area is home to all kinds of unique locations. There's a Subway inside of a car dealership in El Monte and a waterfront shop in Rancho Palos Verdes that might take the award for the Subway with the best view, with a patio that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Recently, a Subway in Santa Monica transformed into an immersive pop-up experience to promote the new "Happy Gilmore 2" movie, complete with a film-inspired mini golf course and specialty menu items. Only in Hollywood!