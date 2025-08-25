The Unexpected State With The Most Jersey Mike's Locations
Jersey Mike's has entered customers' bellies with their fresh baked hero bread, meaty Italian subs, and their iconic "juice." While the eatery is closely associated with New Jersey for obvious reasons, the state actually doesn't have the most amount of locations. As of 2025, California has the most locations with 403. The second largest total is in North Carolina with 219 places. Jersey itself has "just" 144 restaurants while New York contains 110. Alaska and Vermont have the fewest with three and two, respectively. Alaska was the last state to get a Jersey Mike's.
There are 3,150 Jersey Mike's locations across the United States and the company has even expanded north into Canada. Jersey Mike's partnered with Canada's Redberry Restaurants in 2024 to bring stores to The Great White North. The first of 300 planned locales launched last year in Markham, Ontario. The rest of the stores are being lined up to open over the next decade.
Jersey Mike's humble origins
Jersey Mike's may have locations all over the nation, but they did in fact get their start in the Garden State. The brand was started by Jersey Mike himself, Michael Ingravalo, in 1956, in Point Pleasant. The intention was never to launch a fast food behemoth, but simply to be a little sub shop for hungry beachgoers on their way to or from soaking up the sun at the Jersey Shore. The deli's name was originally called Mike's Giant Submarine Shop and was owned by Michael and his wife Marie.
Then in 1975, high school senior Peter Cancro decided to purchase the store when it went on the market He had been working at Mike's part-time since he was 14. He scored a loan from his football coach and managed to gather $125,000 in three days to buy the Trenton Avenue location. As time went on, Cancro expanded the company and in 1987, started franchising. By 2015, about 1,000 restaurants were in the United States and Cancro has been the CEO of Jersey Mike's for over half a century. However, he stepped down earlier this year and was replaced by ex-Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison. But Cancro still has plans to stay on Mike's board and will remain as a shareholder.