The Unexpected State With The Most Jersey Mike's Locations

Jersey Mike's may have locations all over the nation, but they did in fact get their start in the Garden State. The brand was started by Jersey Mike himself, Michael Ingravalo, in 1956, in Point Pleasant. The intention was never to launch a fast food behemoth, but simply to be a little sub shop for hungry beachgoers on their way to or from soaking up the sun at the Jersey Shore. The deli's name was originally called Mike's Giant Submarine Shop and was owned by Michael and his wife Marie.

Then in 1975, high school senior Peter Cancro decided to purchase the store when it went on the market He had been working at Mike's part-time since he was 14. He scored a loan from his football coach and managed to gather $125,000 in three days to buy the Trenton Avenue location. As time went on, Cancro expanded the company and in 1987, started franchising. By 2015, about 1,000 restaurants were in the United States and Cancro has been the CEO of Jersey Mike's for over half a century. However, he stepped down earlier this year and was replaced by ex-Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison. But Cancro still has plans to stay on Mike's board and will remain as a shareholder.