The Absolute Best Dubai Chocolate Bar You Can Buy In The US Has A Salty Surprise

A quality Dubai chocolate bar should include creamy pistachio, crispy kataifi, and rich, flavorful chocolate. Since this now-viral chocolate was first developed by Sarah Hamouda in Dubai in 2021, it has become a global phenomenon, inspiring countless copycats. But not all of the Dubai chocolate that you can buy in the U.S. is created equal.

Tasting Table recently ranked six Dubai chocolate bars that you can buy in the U.S., and one emerged as the victor thanks to its slightly salty surprise. Among the bars we taste-tested were ones by Lindt, BeeMax, Lovetta, Robinson Confections, and Chocolat Uzma. And while we loved Trader Joe's Dubai-inspired Pistachio Dark Chocolate bar, the one that we found superior in every way was the Charles Chocolates Dubai Done Better Original Pistachio Bar.

Our taste-tester found it to have a rich, chocolate base with a surprisingly salty kick. The salt "took this bar to new heights," according to our reviewer. The outer chocolate shell is rich but thin, allowing the pistachio cream and kataifi to take center stage. The filling has a bold pistachio flavor, which is perfectly complemented by the salt. Though you could always make your own decadent Dubai chocolate bar at home, we highly recommend sampling the Dubai chocolate from Charles Chocolates.