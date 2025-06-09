The Affordable Substitutes For Pistachio Paste When Making Dubai Chocolate At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to social media, Dubai chocolate is one of the biggest trends in modern chocolate bar history. You can buy Dubai chocolate Stateside from candy shops, Costco, and even Trader Joe's, or you can get creative and make your own at home – we've got a great at-home decadent Dubai chocolate bar recipe for you to try. Pistachio paste is, of course, the glue that holds Dubai chocolate bars together. But if you don't like pistachio paste or you don't have any handy, or if you're simply looking to put a different spin on your Dubai chocolate bars for a fraction of the price, then we've got some alternative fillings you can try.

Perhaps the best alternative is Biscoff spread. This is tried and tested as a Dubai chocolate filling (even the Dubai-based chocolatier FIX, who invented Dubai chocolate, sell a Biscoff variety called "Mind Your Own Buiscoff"), so there's little risk involved for maximum reward. Biscoff cookie butter is widely available, it's usually a lot cheaper than pistachio cream, and it's also a great alternative for nut-free preferences. The beautifully spiced cookie flavor and crumbled cookie texture pairs perfectly with milk or dark chocolate.

If you want a pistachio cream substitute that better mimics the rich, nutty, and almost savory taste of pistachios, peanut butter is the cheapest nut butter alternative. Another nutty and buttery option that makes an extremely tasty Dubai chocolate filling is cashew butter. Chocolate lovers might want to opt for a chocolate hazelnut spread like Nutella. You've got plenty of options available depending on your personal taste and allergy requirements. Just follow our recipe and sub in whatever spread you fancy.