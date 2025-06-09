The Affordable Substitutes For Pistachio Paste When Making Dubai Chocolate At Home
Thanks to social media, Dubai chocolate is one of the biggest trends in modern chocolate bar history. You can buy Dubai chocolate Stateside from candy shops, Costco, and even Trader Joe's, or you can get creative and make your own at home – we've got a great at-home decadent Dubai chocolate bar recipe for you to try. Pistachio paste is, of course, the glue that holds Dubai chocolate bars together. But if you don't like pistachio paste or you don't have any handy, or if you're simply looking to put a different spin on your Dubai chocolate bars for a fraction of the price, then we've got some alternative fillings you can try.
Perhaps the best alternative is Biscoff spread. This is tried and tested as a Dubai chocolate filling (even the Dubai-based chocolatier FIX, who invented Dubai chocolate, sell a Biscoff variety called "Mind Your Own Buiscoff"), so there's little risk involved for maximum reward. Biscoff cookie butter is widely available, it's usually a lot cheaper than pistachio cream, and it's also a great alternative for nut-free preferences. The beautifully spiced cookie flavor and crumbled cookie texture pairs perfectly with milk or dark chocolate.
If you want a pistachio cream substitute that better mimics the rich, nutty, and almost savory taste of pistachios, peanut butter is the cheapest nut butter alternative. Another nutty and buttery option that makes an extremely tasty Dubai chocolate filling is cashew butter. Chocolate lovers might want to opt for a chocolate hazelnut spread like Nutella. You've got plenty of options available depending on your personal taste and allergy requirements. Just follow our recipe and sub in whatever spread you fancy.
No matter your filling, make sure you get the chocolate right
If you're new to chocolate-making, there are a few important tips to follow, starting with ingredients and equipment. You can make your own chocolate from scratch using a blend of cocoa powder or paste, cocoa butter, and sugar/maple syrup, or you can take a shortcut by melting chocolate bars or chips (here are some essential tips for melting chocolate). Look for packaged chocolate labeled as melting chocolate. Your chocolate shell is only as good as its ingredients, so if there's one thing you should splurge on, it's high-quality chocolate.
Whichever way you go, a double boiler is a must. That said, you can melt chocolate chips in the microwave at short intervals, stirring to finish off the melting process. If you're tempering chocolate, stirring constantly is important to keep it from seizing (but there are ways to fix seized chocolate if need be). A good silicone chocolate mold will make your homemade chocolate-making experience much easier as the finished product will slide right out. For a colorful chocolate shell, fill squeeze bags with white chocolate melts or colored chocolate melts, drizzling each color over the molds before adding the first layer of dark chocolate.