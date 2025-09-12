The Powerade Flavor We Ranked The Absolute Best

Sports drinks may be marketed as full of electrolytes to help athletes recover after a grueling workout, but they're also refreshing beverages to fuel long road trips, outings to the park, or just a regular day at home. And Powerade is one of the most famous electrolyte drinks of all, on par with its equally well-known competitor, Gatorade. After over 40 years in the business, Powerade has expanded its flavors far beyond fruit punch and lemon lime. We sampled 15 Powerade flavors to find the absolute best. And our favorite debuted in 2024!

Powerade's Island Burst is the complex and tropical flavor that won our hearts. We based the rankings on criteria like sweetness, taste, and how refreshing each drink was. We were looking for a sports drink with a balanced sweetness and a flavor true to the fruits it tries to mimic. "Island Burst" doesn't outright tell you the different fruit flavors contained within, but after one sip, you could taste each tropical fruit. The first that hit our tastebuds was pineapple, followed by a bright citrusy orange and a sweet, mellow mango. At the finish we picked up caramelized notes of banana. The sweetness of the banana and mango paired perfectly with the tangier, zestier oranges and pineapple, resulting in a well-balanced tropical punch that was exciting to our tastebuds as it was energizing for our bodies.