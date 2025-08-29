15 Powerade Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Are you team Gatorade or Powerade? Now owned by PepsiCo, Gatorade may have been the first electrolyte-packed sports drink to rush out of the gates in 1965. But Powerade — the Coca-Cola Company's rebuttal beverage released in 1988 – competes bottle to bottle with the trailblazing brand, perhaps even outperforming it in some areas.

Let's start with its name. Unlike its rival, which gets its name from the college football team it was originally created for, the University of Florida Gators, Powerade is named for the athletic performance of all. It may not have a brand deal with the NFL or NBA, but it does dominate the podium as the official sports drink of the Olympics, FIFA, Team USA, the MLS, and the NCAA. And it gets extra points with 50% more electrolytes, fewer calories, and the addition of more B vitamins and magnesium.

When it comes to flavors, the two giants share a similar game plan. They match up on tastes like orange, fruit punch, lemon-lime, and grape. But Powerade also throws in some fruity and hydrating curveballs. I recently gathered a collection of these classics and more unique bottles, not to test against Gatorade's (though a few comparisons inevitably surfaced), but to rank against one another. From starting gun to finish line, I evaluated each based on how sweet, artificial, and refreshing it was, eventually landing on the best of recipes.