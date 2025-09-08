6 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At A Restaurant, According To Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is first and foremost a chef, with a slew of successful restaurants around the world and a Guinness World Record for making the largest beef Wellington. Still, much of his fame comes from shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," where he investigates why a restaurant is struggling and sets it on the right path. This show, in particular, is premised on Ramsay's impeccable standards in the kitchen and his knack for uncovering restaurant mismanagement, unsanitary practices, and appalling food quality.

These particular skills, along with Ramsay's culinary training, are what make him a top authority on visiting restaurants. Just as Ramsay can recommend the best restaurants to visit, he can also advise you on which dishes you should avoid ordering. He knows the nitty-gritty details of what goes on in most restaurant kitchens, which means he knows exactly what red flags to look out for when he walks into a dining establishment or reads through a menu. Let's take a look at some of those red flags, so that you can learn to identify them yourself the next time you go out to eat.