11 Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Wants You To Visit In London

What does Gordon Ramsay eat for dinner? After years of watching him critique every single scallop that emerges from "Hell's Kitchen," it is only justifiable to wonder what foods and restaurants live up to his formidable standards. While this fitness enthusiast prefers to eat poached chicken or fish for dinner, where does he head for date nights and more indulgent meals? Fortunately, you won't have to look too far for answers. Ramsay is often vocal in his support for up-and-coming establishments, as well as long-running institutions on the London culinary scene.

While this celeb chef will admit to the occasional bout of favoritism for some of his own restaurants, he doesn't mince words when he finds a restaurant serving up quality fare in the UK's capital city. So, if you have added all the London restaurants with the best ambience to your foodie bucket list, it is now time to make room for the following eateries that live up to Ramsay's impossibly high standards.