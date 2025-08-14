11 Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Wants You To Visit In London
What does Gordon Ramsay eat for dinner? After years of watching him critique every single scallop that emerges from "Hell's Kitchen," it is only justifiable to wonder what foods and restaurants live up to his formidable standards. While this fitness enthusiast prefers to eat poached chicken or fish for dinner, where does he head for date nights and more indulgent meals? Fortunately, you won't have to look too far for answers. Ramsay is often vocal in his support for up-and-coming establishments, as well as long-running institutions on the London culinary scene.
While this celeb chef will admit to the occasional bout of favoritism for some of his own restaurants, he doesn't mince words when he finds a restaurant serving up quality fare in the UK's capital city. So, if you have added all the London restaurants with the best ambience to your foodie bucket list, it is now time to make room for the following eateries that live up to Ramsay's impossibly high standards.
Chez Bruce
When quizzed by "I Like You!" blogger Isaac Hindin-Miller in March 2025 about his favorite restaurants in London, Gordon Ramsay didn't pause for a beat before naming Chez Bruce as his first choice. It is easy to see why this London classic has earned a Michelin star and, perhaps more importantly, the ever-elusive vote of approval from Ramsay. For starters, the place holds sentimental value for the celebrity chef: Chez Bruce stands on the same site as Marco Pierre White's restaurant, Harvey's, where Ramsay initially trained. Eventually, founder Bruce Poole took over and opened Chez Bruce in 1995.
But that is not all that this place has going for it. The Michelin Guide raves about the restaurant's ability to maintain a high standard in the kitchen over the course of 30 years — a rare feat in the culinary world. When you step under the burgundy awning, you'll find an unassuming dining layout buzzing with the joyful sighs of satiated diners.
After a brief detour to sample the freshly baked Parmesan shortbread biscuits waiting by the door, you'll find yourself ushered to a seat where a delightfully old-fashioned take on European fare awaits. The cheese board has earned high praise from diners, as well as the lobster ravioli with bisque sauce.
+44 20 8672 0114
2 Bellevue Rd, London SW17 7EG, United Kingdom
Nobu
Gordon Ramsay and Nobu go way back. When asked about the best restaurants he likes to eat at apart from those he happens to own in a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, he quickly rattled off Nobu London as his top pick (alongside Chez Bruce). The allure of the iconic Japanese restaurant clearly hasn't simmered down over the years, and Ramsay continues to visit its Californian outpost for date nights with his cookbook author wife, Tana Ramsay.
The celeb chef's seal of approval is not all that Nobu London has to its credit, either. Since it opened doors back in 1997 on Old Park Lane, it has attracted a string of high-profile diners, from David and Victoria Beckham to the late Princess Diana. The passage of nearly three decades and the ever-crowded culinary scene in London has done little to dull Nobu's shine, as it later opened a second location on Portman Square.
According to online reviews, the signature black cod serves as the standout dish on the menu, with the six-course omakase tasting menu also receiving praise. If you are looking to blur culinary boundaries, the sushi tacos serve as a delightful melting pot of cultures, while the chocolate bento box is widely touted as the ideal way to indulge your sweet tooth.
Multiple locations
The Savoy Grill
London's steak game is no joke, as witnessed by these must-visit steakhouses listed by a local. But when it comes to scouting for the best Sunday roasts, Gordon Ramsay likes to head to familiar terrain with an iconic spot that's been under his leadership since 2003. "I'm going to be slightly biased here," he admitted to Isaac Hindin-Miller. "I'm going to say The Savoy Grill."
Among other factors, the celeb chef takes special pride in how the dining room has been redone by Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in more recent years. In Ramsay's capable hands, this heritage spot has gotten the classic Hollywood treatment with plush velvet booths, metallic accents, and handmade feather tiles. However, the iconic Swarovski chandeliers have, fortunately, been left untouched.
On the food front, there is much to rejoice over, as well. Reviews are inundated with praise for the chef's classic beef wellington. Patrons are also fond of the five-course tasting menu and the excellent service that comes with it. Ramsay's best tip for ending the meal on a high note? Opting for the Yorkshire puddings, which he says are "the size of rugby balls."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/savoy-grill
+44 20 7592 1600
100 Strand, London WC2R 0EZ, United Kingdom
Mountain Beak Street
Hot on the heels of Chez Bruce and Nobu London is Mountain Beak Street, another culinary institution in London that has earned a nod of approval from Gordon Ramsay. With his own bar and grill located nearby in Mayfair, one would imagine that the celebrity chef would have no trouble playing favorites. But this spot has clearly caught his attention. Having enjoyed a rare cut of roasted tuna collar there, he raved in an interview on Margie Nomura's DesertIslandDishes YouTube channel, "Mountain in Soho was one of the most exciting lunches I've ever had in the last 10 years [in] London. Vibrant, extraordinary food."
Fronted by Michelin-starred chef Tomos Parry, this restaurant lives up to its name by making a mountainous splash with a Basque-inspired menu. Much like the other restaurants that have won Ramsay's vote, this place does away with the frills and fancies. Warm, welcoming hues of timber dominate the space — through sustainably sourced elm — which is punctuated by the electric blue pillars and beams.
The rustic vibe is also manifested in the menu, which champions Parry's love for tossing meat over an open fire. So, what has diners coming back for seconds? The spider crab omelet appears to be a standout in reviews, as are the raw scallops and cured monkfish. The latter is sustainably caught in the sea by small day boats, per the restaurant — inspired by the Basque tradition. For ending the meal on a sweet note, the pecan choux bun has been lauded for its subtle balance of textures.
16-18 Beak St, London W1F 9RD, United Kingdom
Gymkhana
As somebody who has spent her whole life explaining that Indian food is not just about spices, it gives me a special thrill when I find somebody just as passionate about this centuries-old cuisine and our long-standing culinary traditions. Case in point: chef Gordon Ramsay, who has often been vocal about his fondness for the cuisine.
"My own love affair with Indian food started when my mother made me my first curry as a child," he wrote for Irish Independent in 2012. It should come as little surprise, although a delight nonetheless, that his round-up of the top three restaurants in London includes an Indian staple: Gymkhana. "To see Indian food at the top of the chain with potentially three-star Michelin, it's just a joy," Ramsay enthused in his interview with Isaac Hindin-Miller.
The word gymkhana generally denotes an elite facility for public sports and socializing, and this club-like ambience has been meticulously recreated throughout the two-floor space. Hues of jade green and lustrous timber monopolize the ground floor with hunting trophies from the Maharaja (king) of Jodhpur dotting the space. The menu follows suit with an upscale take on regional staples. If you are looking for a quick introduction to Indian cuisine, the aloo chat and methi kheema are highly recommended in reviews. Patrons also regularly flock to the tasting menu — appreciating the generous portions of the five courses.
+44 20 3011 5900
42 Albemarle St, London W1S 4JH, United Kingdom
Tamarind
When you have just been awarded another Michelin star, where do you go to celebrate? If you are anything like Gordon Ramsay, you will likely head to the comforting confines of Tamarind. According to The Telegraph India, he'd previously penned, "We share a bit of common history because the first time we went to Tamarind was to celebrate our third Michelin star at Royal Hospital Road on the same night they'd won their first."
It wasn't long before Ramsay became a known patron at the establishment. "Now we're such regulars they let us sit there in our chefs' whites and the head chef, Alfred Prasad, uses us as guinea pigs, sending out new dishes for us to try," he shared. While Prasad has since moved on to other ventures, Tamarind holds the distinction of being the first Indian restaurant to receive a Michelin star and has played host to the likes of Charlize Theron.
So, what is drawing celebrities, chefs, and everyday gourmands to this Indian restaurant? Reviews consistently spotlight the reasonably priced tasting menu, with customers noting that not a single dish disappoints from the lineup. For those looking to sample the joys of Indian street food, the Rajasthani chaat is highly lauded by regulars.
+44 20 7629 3561
20 Queen St, London W1J 5PR, United Kingdom
Dorian
Dinner is not a meal that Gordon Ramsay takes lightly. For the perfect end to his day, there is one lively bistro he would trust with his palate: Dorian by chef Max Coen. "What an incredible neighborhood restaurant," he told Margie Nomura. Since it first popped up on Notting Hill in 2022, Dorian's reputation has steadily grown. Today, the bistro is the proud owner of one Michelin star. But perhaps, the real proof of its success lies in the fact that it is often touted as David Beckham's favorite restaurant.
For Ramsay, the success of Dorian strikes a personal chord. "Max worked for me years ago. I mean, he has grown ... just to see him flourish the way he is now," he said with a smile. Having proved his mettle working at Gordon Ramsay's Maze Grill in Chelsea, Coen has since leaped from strength to strength, working at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world before deciding to set up shop in Notting Hill.
Popular consensus by customers places the crab rosti as a must-try dish on the menu, followed hotly by the beef tartare. Diners also marvel at how the restaurant steps away from the general convention of Michelin-starred fine-dining establishments, eschewing heavily tweezered dishes in favor of a more genuine display of culinary savoir-faire.
+44 20 3089 9556
105, 107 Talbot Rd, London W11 2AT, United Kingdom
Trinity
As anyone who has sweated their way nervously through a "Hell's Kitchen" marathon will know: Gordon Ramsay is not an easy man to impress. However, Trinity has managed to make a mark on the celebrity chef not just with its elevated seasonal menus, but also with the work ethic of its founder. "Adam Byatt ... the guy is the real deal. First in, last out every day," Ramsay said in his interview with Isaac Hindin-Miller.
After opening doors in Clapham in 2006, the restaurant won its first Michelin star 10 years later. Even before receiving a nod from the global benchmark of fine dining, Trinity's jade-hued interiors have been playing host to satisfied gourmands. While the menu receives seasonal upgrades to spotlight British produce, certain classics have been left in place to enthrall diners. The beef tartare is often noted as the highlight of the meal in reviews, while mentioned in conjunction with semi-smoked salmon. If you are visiting Clapham on the weekend, you'll want to leave room in your schedule and your appetite for the four-course Sunday lunch that receives high praise from regulars.
4 The Polygon, London SW4 0JG, United Kingdom
+44 20 7622 1199
The Toast Rack Bakehouse
If you have perused through our round-up of the best bakeries in London, you'll already know that there are several worthy candidates for your money. But if you are ever looking for the best cheap eats in London, Gordon Ramsay would like you to begin with one bakery and deli in particular. "It's a tiny little place called The Toast Rack," he told Isaac Hindin-Miller. "They have this big, half-inch thick bacon with a fried duck egg on sourdough bread. It's the go-to breakfast every Saturday/Sunday." Another favorite breakfast combo at this spot for Ramsay is the sourdough with marmite.
Designed to evoke the ambience of a retro diner, stepping into The Toast Rack Bakehouse is like traveling back in time to the 1970s. Timber paneling basks in the warm, welcoming glow of mid-century lamps. There is vintage banquette seating to sink into, and there is vibrant botanical art to admire.
Perched on Trinity Road, the bakehouse serves as a magnet for merry brunch-goers. Beyond the brunch, those sourdough loaves are also often singled out by customers. In the warmer months, you might be tempted into nabbing a spot outdoors to watch the world go by as you slowly nurse a matcha latte.
+44 74 9445 9632
314 Trinity Rd, London SW18 3RG, United Kingdom
Story Coffee
They may love their tea, but London also plays host to some long-standing British coffee traditions. If you are looking to get your caffeine fix in England's capital city, Gordon Ramsay would like you to turn your attention to a little-known gem called Story Coffee, which he particularly appreciates for its use of ethical coffee beans. Having started in 2014 at St. John's Hill, Story Coffee gets its name from the founders' mission to showcase coffee blends with transparency on sourcing and the origin of its beans. In the decade-plus since, Story Coffee has expanded its purview to include brunch at its Ram Quarter outpost.
So, if you were to bump into Ramsay at the pocket-sized coffee house, what would you spot him ordering? "Flat white oat milk. ... It's delicious," he shared with Isaac Hindin-Miller. The iced mocha and single-origin coffees have received a thumbs-up from customers, as well. If you are feeling peckish, the French toast crème brûlée at the Ram Quarter location is a consistent mainstay in rave reviews from well-fed diners.
Multiple locations
Pizza East
While Gordon Ramsay's world might be proliferated by the who's who of fine dining, he does maintain an eye on places that appeal to the younger crowd, as well. When asked about the best places to go on a date, he noted that Pizza East is his older children's favorite spots for date nights. "'Cause it's cheap, it's fun, the music's great," Ramsay explained to Isaac Hindin-Miller.
And it isn't just teenagers traipsing to this pizzeria. Since 2009, its industrialist interiors have played host to pizza lovers from across the breadth of the city, serving up a comfort-led approach to traditional Italian fare. It is perhaps this heartiness that earned the Italian eatery a spot on Ramsay's radar. In 2023, it was taken over and awarded a spot in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants empire.
Today, Pizza East continues to win over diners with its truffle pizza, which is often spotlighted as the high point of the meal, while the mac and cheese scores praise, as well. If you are looking to linger on, the downstairs hangout at its Shoreditch outpost is a good place to get into a spirited debate on the best pizza toppings over a game of darts — although, you can always find the answers that you seek in our definitive round-up ranking of pizza toppings.
Multiple locations