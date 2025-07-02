The Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner Gordon Ramsay Eats Every Day

In 2018, Gordon Ramsay opened up about his impressive weight loss and the reason he decided to focus on his health. The foul-mouthed foodie admitted that he lost weight out of fear that he'd lose his wife. "I was overweight, 18 stone. I looked like a sack of s***," Ramsay told Daily Mail. "I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?' Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f***."

How did Ramsay gain all that weight after running his first marathon in London in 2000? Not one to mince words, he confessed, "I started focusing on getting super-fit five or six years ago when my life got super-busy. You get consumed by the work. You get sucked up. You get drawn in. All of a sudden your 'me time' is zero. There was no breathing space, no down time, no time to even think straight."

With changes to his diet and the help of former Army Captain Will Usher, Ramsay began training for an Ironman triathlon, which he competed in for the first time in Las Vegas in 2012. His physical transformation was so shocking that news outlets began reporting on his glow-up. Since starting that journey over a decade ago, Ramsay has continued to maintain a much healthier physique.