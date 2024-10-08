The One Dish Gordon Ramsay Would Never Order In A Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is well-known for his high culinary standards, as well as his explosive temper when those standards aren't met by chefs, restaurant owners, and hotel managers. He's amassed 17 Michelin stars throughout his career thus far, so his insight on restaurant menus is invaluable to the rest of us just as much as it is to those employed in the culinary industry. In 2017, Ramsay gave a brief interview to Town & Country, in which he revealed the one dish you should never order at a restaurant: soup of the day.

Soup of the day is supposed to be different every day, prepared fresh and exclusive to the daily menu. But Ramsay advised caution even if you think it sounds good. "Ask what yesterday's soup du jour was before today's special. It may be the case that it's the soup du month," he mused. When soup of the day is not made fresh, it's likely cooked in large batches and then served over several days, therefore belonging on the list of soups you should never order. Ramsay's warning reminds us of an old episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," in which he found out from the server that the soup of the day listed on the menu had actually been served every day that week. Later in the episode, Ramsay hilariously discovered the restaurant owner had no idea the phrase meant a different soup each day. Definitely check if the restaurant you're dining at understands the purpose of this dish.