10 Tips For Designing A Walk-In Pantry

You may have always assumed that a scullery belongs in the sepia-toned frames of a historical British drama. But you can achieve the same ease of storage and organization by adding a walk-in pantry to your kitchen. As a handy resting place for non-perishable goods and appliances, this area remains closed off from the main kitchen. Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and all those hours of prepping your kitchen before entertaining dinner guests.

As complicated as it sounds, designing a walk-in pantry in your existing kitchen is not a cumbersome project. Where should you place yours? Any unused annex in your kitchen will do, and you might even get lucky by chancing upon a recess in the walls. Once you have zeroed in on the space, it is time to get creative with design ideas — in other words, your license to snoop online through your favorite celebrity kitchens. With the right layout for optimal traffic flow and imaginative design flourishes, such as patterned wallpaper, you can design a space that doesn't just store goods but transforms your everyday workflow. To help you get started, Monica Gounaropoulos, founder of Spiti Interior Design, shared her best advice for turning an idle corner of your kitchen into the walk-in pantry you have always dreamed of.