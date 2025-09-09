The Aldi Kitchen Storage Find That Makes The Most Of Small Spaces
Aldi may be best-known for its eclectic selection of snacks, frozen goods, and other foods, but the discount grocer also offers more understated, practical items that deserve equal praise. Not only does Aldi sell kitchen appliances, but also organization supplies like its $15 acrylic wall storage bins. Sold under the in-house brand names Kirkton House and Huntington Home, these nifty-looking gadgets can be a godsend for kitchens with limited space.
To prevent tiny rooms from becoming cramped disasters, it's smart to save as much flat surface area as possible by storing items on walls instead. This is why a pegboard is a storage savior for small kitchens. These popular Aldi containers work in much the same way while being cheaper and easier to install. Available in stylish round or rectangular shapes, each bin attaches directly to any vertical surface you wish, no extra tools needed. After hanging them up, just drop whatever you like into the opening at the top.
So long as they aren't too heavy, you can keep all kinds of useful items in your wall storage, like bags of dry ingredients, snacks and condiment packets, or cleaning supplies like sponges and towels. The clear body makes it simple to see and grab what you need. And don't stop at the walls — these containers can be used in almost every clever storage space you are ignoring in your kitchen, from your stove's backsplash to the inside of a closet door.
There are so many ways to use these convenient Aldi bins
The most obvious place to hang the Kirkton House and Huntington Home bins is on bare pantry walls or doors. Since they'll be hidden in the closet, you won't have to worry about the contents looking pretty, so toss in boxes of pasta, coffee filters, bags of chips, and other staples to your heart's content. These bins can also be a compelling appliance storage idea for your small kitchen. If you own a gadget with a lot of accessories, like a stand mixer, group them into their own wall unit to cut down on clutter.
@everydaywithlauren
These are my absolute favorite thing in our playroom. It helps to keep all the figures and tiny things organized and off the floor. We switch out what's in here all the time to rotate toys and keep play fun! Run to your local Aldi they just restocked them!! #aldifinds #aldifind #aisleofshame #playroomorganization #playroominspo #fyp
Another hidden space for this Aldi find is your under-the-sink cabinet. Hang one on the inside of the door, and you've essentially doubled the small space. Fill it with supplies you reach for often, such as sponges, scrub brushes, dish rags, or dishwasher pods. As for more visible uses, try affixing these containers to the wall of your kitchen or dining room, then stock with attractive towels, tablecloths, and reusable napkins. Fold or roll up these items for neat stacking, and your storage will look so chic!
Your Aldi purchase can also display spice shakers, individually-wrapped candies, or even wall art. Try hanging up a framed print or photo, then install the plastic bin over top for a layer of protection. Whether you use them practically or with a home decor twist, these bins are clearly one of the best products that will make your small kitchen more functional.