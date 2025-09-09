The Aldi Kitchen Storage Find That Makes The Most Of Small Spaces

Aldi may be best-known for its eclectic selection of snacks, frozen goods, and other foods, but the discount grocer also offers more understated, practical items that deserve equal praise. Not only does Aldi sell kitchen appliances, but also organization supplies like its $15 acrylic wall storage bins. Sold under the in-house brand names Kirkton House and Huntington Home, these nifty-looking gadgets can be a godsend for kitchens with limited space.

To prevent tiny rooms from becoming cramped disasters, it's smart to save as much flat surface area as possible by storing items on walls instead. This is why a pegboard is a storage savior for small kitchens. These popular Aldi containers work in much the same way while being cheaper and easier to install. Available in stylish round or rectangular shapes, each bin attaches directly to any vertical surface you wish, no extra tools needed. After hanging them up, just drop whatever you like into the opening at the top.

So long as they aren't too heavy, you can keep all kinds of useful items in your wall storage, like bags of dry ingredients, snacks and condiment packets, or cleaning supplies like sponges and towels. The clear body makes it simple to see and grab what you need. And don't stop at the walls — these containers can be used in almost every clever storage space you are ignoring in your kitchen, from your stove's backsplash to the inside of a closet door.