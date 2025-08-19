Wait A Minute, Does Aldi Really Sell Kitchen Appliances?
While strolling through Aldi's famous "Aisle of Shame" and searching for gingerbread goat cheese or a cheese pairing spread set, you may remember that your toaster is on the fritz. Given that Aldi is focused on efficiency, it would make sense that you can pick up everything you need in one shopping run, but certain items like appliances aren't necessarily a given as you fill your cart with grocery items.
The good news is that if you have some flexibility when buying products to bulk up your kitchen, Aldi's sporadic schedule for restocking shelves can work for you, but if you need a specific appliance immediately, you might be in a tricky situation. While you may not necessarily find a particular appliance while shopping in the store, home and kitchen appliances have popped up in the brand's special buys department, and shoppers have been able to score finds like a mini food chopper, blending set, wireless alarm clock, classic kettles, and toasters. Nabbing Aldi Finds products can feel like a major win, and discovering an affordable appliance to upgrade your home is always a nice treat.
When a shopping trip turns into a treasure hunt
In addition to retro-style kettles and toasters in a red, cream, or light blue finishes, Aldi has sold see-through glass toasters and glass kettles. Soda streams, deep fat fryers, and electric griddles have also been appliances customers have gushed over, and pleased shoppers have taken to Reddit to express their appreciation for some of the affordable and long-lasting products. Rice cookers are one such appliance that buyers have reported finding on the shelves, and the Aldi bread maker won fans for its consistent and reliable performance.
If you prefer online shopping and want to avoid frenetic in-store shopping experiences, you may luck out and find Aldi appliances and other gadgets listed on their website. If so, you may even be able to get delivery to your home in as quickly as one hour if you order online or through the Instacart app. We suggest keeping a flexible shopping list when heading to the Aldi closest to you — you never know what you'll find.