Wait A Minute, Does Aldi Really Sell Kitchen Appliances?

While strolling through Aldi's famous "Aisle of Shame" and searching for gingerbread goat cheese or a cheese pairing spread set, you may remember that your toaster is on the fritz. Given that Aldi is focused on efficiency, it would make sense that you can pick up everything you need in one shopping run, but certain items like appliances aren't necessarily a given as you fill your cart with grocery items.

The good news is that if you have some flexibility when buying products to bulk up your kitchen, Aldi's sporadic schedule for restocking shelves can work for you, but if you need a specific appliance immediately, you might be in a tricky situation. While you may not necessarily find a particular appliance while shopping in the store, home and kitchen appliances have popped up in the brand's special buys department, and shoppers have been able to score finds like a mini food chopper, blending set, wireless alarm clock, classic kettles, and toasters. Nabbing Aldi Finds products can feel like a major win, and discovering an affordable appliance to upgrade your home is always a nice treat.