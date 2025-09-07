The 2-Meat Combo That Makes Shepherd's Pie Unforgettable

The more time I spend in the UK, the more I learn to appreciate the variety of savory pies in the traditional cuisine, and a cottage pie or shepherd's pie ranks near the top. Made from humble ingredients like ground meat, mashed potatoes, and a few vegetables, it's among the simplest and most comforting dishes — an easy yet satisfying recipe for a warming one-pot meal. Although they are similar, there is a significant difference between the two: A cottage pie is filled with minced beef, while shepherd's pie is traditionally made from lamb, as its name suggests. When making it at home, however, I sometimes break away from tradition by using a combination of beef and lamb in the recipe. Turns out, using a ratio of 60% beef to 40% lamb is a genius idea for many reasons.

When using 60% beef mince and just 40% lamb, you mitigate the gamey taste of lamb, which might turn some people off, without sacrificing flavor, adding richness to the otherwise bland beef. Simply swapping some of the meat in your shepherd's pie recipe will yield a tastier dish all around. Availability and price are further arguments for the swap. While most supermarkets in the UK stock ground lamb regularly, that may not be the case in the U.S., and it is possible that the price will be higher than that of its beef counterpart. Therefore, it makes sense economically to use more beef than lamb in the recipe. Make sure to ask your butcher for ground meat with 20% fat for juicier, more flavorful results.