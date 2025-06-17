Is Shepherd's Pie Really A Pie?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many different types of pie out there, ranging from sweet and savory to creamy and light to rich and hearty, among others. When defining pie, the subjects of crust and filling are of the utmost importance. Further, the various types of pie crusts are also worth considering, as some pies have a single crust, others a double crust, and others still use a crumb or cracker crust. As far as a simple shepherd's pie recipe is concerned, it wouldn't be out of the question to ask whether or not this recipe of meat, vegetables, and potatoes could actually be considered a pie. Whether cottage pie or shepherd's pie — the only real difference being the type of meat used — it seems that this dish better fits the description of a casserole.

Though the mashed potato housing nudges the classic dish slightly into a pie-like orientation, it is nonetheless designated as a casserole. This is true regardless of whether it is a single or double mashed potato "crust." What's more, there is also a distinction between a pot pie and a shepherd's pie. In this case, the former employs the use of a top crust made of flaky pastry, thus fitting the definition of an actual pie. Though the humble casserole is often misnomered as a pie, it is nonetheless a delicious meal that you can customize in a number of fulfilling ways.