Is Shepherd's Pie Really A Pie?
There are many different types of pie out there, ranging from sweet and savory to creamy and light to rich and hearty, among others. When defining pie, the subjects of crust and filling are of the utmost importance. Further, the various types of pie crusts are also worth considering, as some pies have a single crust, others a double crust, and others still use a crumb or cracker crust. As far as a simple shepherd's pie recipe is concerned, it wouldn't be out of the question to ask whether or not this recipe of meat, vegetables, and potatoes could actually be considered a pie. Whether cottage pie or shepherd's pie — the only real difference being the type of meat used — it seems that this dish better fits the description of a casserole.
Though the mashed potato housing nudges the classic dish slightly into a pie-like orientation, it is nonetheless designated as a casserole. This is true regardless of whether it is a single or double mashed potato "crust." What's more, there is also a distinction between a pot pie and a shepherd's pie. In this case, the former employs the use of a top crust made of flaky pastry, thus fitting the definition of an actual pie. Though the humble casserole is often misnomered as a pie, it is nonetheless a delicious meal that you can customize in a number of fulfilling ways.
Making your own shepherd's pie
For a traditional shepherd's pie, start with a mixture of lamb, vegetables, and potatoes. If using lamb in place of beef, this is considered a cottage pie. Regardless, neither are technically pies, but both are still quite tasty. Knowing the general makeup of this time-honored casserole, there are many ways to modernize it that will fit a variety of dietary needs and taste preferences. For example, try a twist on tradition by using a mash of parsnips in place of potatoes as your "crust." You can also use a plant-based filling such as these BEYOND MEAT Beefy Beef Free Crumbles for a vegetarian or vegan-friendly version — and don't skimp on the dairy-free cheese shreds.
Mix up your meat filling by using a combination of beef and lamb, or get creative with your favorite poultry and use ground chicken or turkey. It all comes down to the seasoning that helps to create the overall comforting flavors of the dish, be it pie-like or not. Go for savory and umami additions like Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, garlic, and other favorites. Green herbs like thyme, marjoram, rosemary, and parsley also go well in this mixture. As William Shakespeare once wrote, "That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." By this logic, although shepherd's pie is more accurately described as a casserole, there's no denying that it tastes just as good as pie.