The Antique Copper Molds That Could Be Worth Hundreds
The joy of stumbling on a unique vintage find when thrift store shopping is what keeps many of us going back for more. If you regularly visit antique shops looking for valuable vintage kitchen decor items, there are some that might be worth more than you'd expect. Antique copper molds, used to make pies, cakes, and other baked delights, could be worth hundreds of dollars.
Copper molds are a vintage baking tool that people don't use much anymore. They were regularly used during the Victorian era to make decorative, molded dishes like puddings, cakes, and breads. They were typically handmade by artisans and very ornate, molded into delightful shapes like fish, flowers, birds, rabbits, and fruit. However, handmade copper molds fell out of favor after World War I, as the materials weren't readily available and many of the craftsmen capable of making them had retired.
You can easily find modern reproductions of these elaborate copper molds made by brands like Nordic Ware. If you discover a genuine antique version of one, it may just be part of a vintage cookware set that is worth a fortune today. Genuine copper molds can sell from $100-600 for one mold or more than $1,000 for a set. Before you actually use an antique mold for baking, just be aware of these signs that your vintage bakeware may not be food safe. Copper molds that were not lined with tin or with a tin lining that's been damaged should either be relined by a specialty shop or used for purely decorative purposes.
How to tell if your copper mold is worth anything
Some copper molds are valuable, but before shelling out big bucks for one thinking you can resell it for even more, you should know what you're looking for. Certain copper pieces you find at thrift stores, yard sales, and vintage shops may actually be aluminum, which isn't worth much. You can use a magnet to test the surface — copper isn't magnetic.
Real copper-forged molds will have marks, like dents and dimples, that indicate it was shaped by hand. They'll feel solid and substantial and typically have a 2.5-mm or thicker wall. A genuine copper mold will also have a patina or luster that indicates its age. When searching for these vintage kitchen finds, look for ones in relatively good condition. Full sets or pieces with all the parts might be worth more than pieces that are damaged or missing parts. Unique shapes and designs may also be worth more.
Antique and vintage copper pieces will typically have a maker's mark stamped on the back, side, or inside of the mold. This is like a signature on a piece of artwork — it tells you the name of the manufacturer, the year and/or place it was made, and what it is made from. Some copper molds that can fetch a pretty penny are ones with maker's marks from Benham & Froud, Trottier, Kugelhopf, Firenze, Temple & Crook, Jones Bros., Dehillerin, or Griffith & Browett.