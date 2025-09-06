The Antique Copper Molds That Could Be Worth Hundreds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The joy of stumbling on a unique vintage find when thrift store shopping is what keeps many of us going back for more. If you regularly visit antique shops looking for valuable vintage kitchen decor items, there are some that might be worth more than you'd expect. Antique copper molds, used to make pies, cakes, and other baked delights, could be worth hundreds of dollars.

Copper molds are a vintage baking tool that people don't use much anymore. They were regularly used during the Victorian era to make decorative, molded dishes like puddings, cakes, and breads. They were typically handmade by artisans and very ornate, molded into delightful shapes like fish, flowers, birds, rabbits, and fruit. However, handmade copper molds fell out of favor after World War I, as the materials weren't readily available and many of the craftsmen capable of making them had retired.

You can easily find modern reproductions of these elaborate copper molds made by brands like Nordic Ware. If you discover a genuine antique version of one, it may just be part of a vintage cookware set that is worth a fortune today. Genuine copper molds can sell from $100-600 for one mold or more than $1,000 for a set. Before you actually use an antique mold for baking, just be aware of these signs that your vintage bakeware may not be food safe. Copper molds that were not lined with tin or with a tin lining that's been damaged should either be relined by a specialty shop or used for purely decorative purposes.