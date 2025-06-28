9 Vintage Baking Tools People Don't Use Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just like everything else, kitchen trends come and go. Today, modern kitchens call for simple gadgets. The smaller and the more functional, the better, especially for the city folks making do in itty bitty kitchens. These days, just about every kitchen tool has to be plugged in, but once upon a time, the only electricity you really needed was for the oven. The first geniuses to discover bread did so without many resources at all; in fact, it was often baked on hot stones or in a pile of ashes.

Vintage baking tools are more often decorative than useful today, but they used to serve a lot more than just aesthetics. They say "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," but companies have been trying to one-up the last trending kitchen gadget since well before the social media days. These vintage baking tools were once a standby in household kitchens, but now, sadly, they're nearly extinct. Many of these baking tools have been nudged aside by electricity, silicone, and digitized equipment, but they're still lingering in the backs of pantries and flea market shelves.