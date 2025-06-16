This Frozen Treat Was The Epitome Of A '90s Kid Summer

In this current timeline, it seems that '90s kids are busy leveling up into adults filled with wistful memories of simpler times of their halcyon childhood days. Recalling summer afternoons spent lined up around the ice cream truck thanks to the pioneering efforts of Good Humor that paved the way, it's worth taking a look back at one of the very best frozen treats of summer in the 1990s. The humble Flintstones Push-Ups are one of the many nostalgic frozen foods from the '90s that deserve a comeback for the good of today's youth and those still young at heart.

With Flintstones-themed branding on the boxes, in television commercials, and even on the ice cream wrappers, these popsicles were a feat of "prehistoric" proportions in flavors such as "Yabba Dabba Doo Orange" and "Granite Grape." The boxes advertised the desserts as being "fortified with vitamin C," a contemporary of the then-prominent Flintstones chewable vitamins.

With a cardboard tube housing your favorite flavor of sherbet and a stick with a platform underneath with which one would effectively "push up" the frozen dessert through the tube, fans were able to consume and enjoy these frozen indulgences. For the especially creative reading this, you might even recall repurposing the tubes and sticks into toys. Nestle Push-Up pops are alive and well, though no longer emblazoned with Flintstones branding, making them a frozen treat you nearly forgot about.