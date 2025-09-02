10 Mistakes You're Making At Wendy's

Fast food restaurants — especially those focused on burgers — seem to be about as straightforward as can be. Just select a sandwich and get on with your day, right? But not every fast food restaurant is the same, and what works at one might not work at another. In fact, people often slip up when ordering a meal from Wendy's. So, we've compiled a list of some of the most common mistakes that people make at the popular burger chain.

Hopefully, by gaining a better understanding of what you're missing when you visit this fast food spot, you'll have a much better dining experience. Whether you're a hardcore fan of Wendy's famous Baconator burger or a Frosty-as-a-snack type, avoiding these mistakes at Wendy's may transform your experience at the iconic burger joint. Who knows? You might even discover a new go-to order that switches up your entire Wendy's routine.