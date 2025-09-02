10 Mistakes You're Making At Wendy's
Fast food restaurants — especially those focused on burgers — seem to be about as straightforward as can be. Just select a sandwich and get on with your day, right? But not every fast food restaurant is the same, and what works at one might not work at another. In fact, people often slip up when ordering a meal from Wendy's. So, we've compiled a list of some of the most common mistakes that people make at the popular burger chain.
Hopefully, by gaining a better understanding of what you're missing when you visit this fast food spot, you'll have a much better dining experience. Whether you're a hardcore fan of Wendy's famous Baconator burger or a Frosty-as-a-snack type, avoiding these mistakes at Wendy's may transform your experience at the iconic burger joint. Who knows? You might even discover a new go-to order that switches up your entire Wendy's routine.
Not considering Wendy's Meal Deals
It's easy to fall into a habit where you order the same thing from the same restaurant every time you visit, without even thinking about the other options on the menu. However, as fast food prices continue to rise, many have been forced to rethink their regular order. After all, you don't really want to spend as much money on a burger and fries from a drive-thru spot as you would for dinner at a sit-down restaurant. Taking advantage of discounts is essential, but many of Wendy's patrons overlook the company's Meal Deals when placing their orders.
Wendy's offers a wide variety of Meal Deals that allow you to bundle several items and pay a fairer price. For example, you can snag a Jr. Cheeseburger Biggie Bag meal deal for around $5, which comes with a Jr. Cheeseburger, fries, chicken nuggets, and a drink, nearly half the price of ordering those items individually. There are also breakfast Meal Deals, which will ensure you can eat your fill first thing in the morning. Don't make the mistake of ordering à la carte when a Meal Deal could help you get more bang for your buck.
Neglecting to use the Wendy's app
It seems like there's an app for everything these days. While having a ton of apps taking up space on your phone may sound like the last thing you need in life, it often makes sense to take advantage of the app-only deals fast food chains offer. The Wendy's app is definitely one to check out for a simpler, more cost-effective ordering experience. First of all, you can collect Wendy's rewards, which means that every time you order at the restaurant, you'll rack up points to redeem for free food. Additionally, you can order your meal using the app, so you don't have to wait in line when you arrive at the restaurant.
Those aren't the only benefits of using the Wendy's app. Not only can you find exclusive deals, but you can also customize and save your orders, so you don't have to explain — for the hundredth time — that you don't want any pickles on your favorite Wendy's burger. It's also possible to pay via the app, making it easier than ever to grab some tasty fast food for dinner. Give it a try if you're interested in a cheaper, smoother Wendy's experience.
Not dipping your fries into your Frosty
While Wendy's is renowned for its burgers, it's also famous for a special dessert item that's perhaps even more revered. Of course, we're talking about the iconic Frosty, a frozen treat you can't find anywhere else. It may seem fairly unassuming on the surface, but a Frosty's sweet, cold creaminess always comes in clutch. While Frosty Treats taste amazing on their own, they're even better when you add an element of saltiness into the mix. That's exactly why you should be dipping your fries into your Frosty.
For anyone skeptical of pairing sweet and savory dishes or combining a side with a dessert, we understand your concern. However, this is a flavor combo that almost anyone can love, since both elements are really quite simple. The fries don't have a lot of flavor on their own — they're mostly just salty and fatty. These aspects pair deliciously with the mild taste of the Frosty, regardless of which variation you choose. Once you've tried these two items together, it's unlikely you'll want to eat them separately again.
Forgetting that you can order a side of melted cheese
Few sauces can improve nearly any savory food as well as plain old melted cheese. It's served alongside some Wendy's menu items, like the Cheese Fries, but you may not realize that you can often order a side of melted Cheddar Cheese Sauce on its own. This means you can dip anything you desire into that gooey, molten cheese. It pairs well with fries, of course, but it's also delicious for dunking chicken nuggets in, particularly the extra spicy ones. You can even add it to your burger if a single slice of cheese just won't cut it.
However, some Redditors have reported being unable to order a side of cheese sauce at Wendy's, so be aware that it's not always a request the cashier can accommodate. If you ask politely, though, there's a good chance you can get your hands on some of this liquid gold, and it just might change the way you enjoy your Wendy's faves from here on out.
Neglecting to customize your order
At some restaurants, it's not always possible to ask for a bunch of ingredient substitutions. A product is served the way it's served, and you either have to be okay with that or choose to order something else. However, when it comes to a fast food restaurant like Wendy's, that's not usually the case. In fact, the chain offers a ton of customization options, so you can ensure that every meal is prepared to your exact specifications.
You can make custom requests when you order at a Wendy's in person, but we think it's much easier to deal with customizations by ordering through the app. You can specify the sauces you want, the ingredients you'd like left out of your order, and any add-ons that might make your dish a bit more exciting. Perhaps you'll realize that leaving out that sad, unripe tomato makes for a better burger, or maybe you'll discover that you always want your chicken sandwich slathered in extra mayo. Ultimately, it's all up to you.
Not asking for any of the chain's special sauces
There are times when a burger and fries call for a simple side of tomato sauce for dipping, but you don't always have to resort to ketchup if it's not one of your favorite condiments. What you might not realize about Wendy's is that the chain offers a wide range of sauces that are delicious for matching with nuggets, fries, and more.
Looking for a rich, creamy dip with a bit of heat? Try the Ghost Pepper Ranch sauce for a uniquely fiery experience. The Sweet & Sour sauce is ideal for those who love both sweetness and tang, and the Blue Cheese sauce offers just the right amount of funkiness to whatever it touches. You can also get your hands on plain ranch, Ghost Pepper sauce, and Caesar dressing, among various other options. Just don't make the mistake of assuming that ketchup is all that's available when there are so many delicious alternatives to try at Wendy's.
Refusing to try Wendy's breakfast options
A lot of people think of Wendy's as the kind of fast food chain you visit when you're craving something savory and salty for lunch or dinner. This makes sense, considering that the chain only started offering breakfast nationwide in 2020. However, it's a mistake not to sample the chain's breakfast offerings, as many of them are pretty solid.
There's a surprising number of breakfast items on the menu, including croissant sandwiches, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and English muffins. The Breakfast Baconator is a clear standout for those wanting an indulgent start to the day. You shouldn't skip the sides either, considering Wendy's offers Seasoned Potatoes, Cinnabon Pull-Apart bread, and even Homestyle French Toast Sticks.
Lastly, you can order a coffee for that morning energy boost, whether you prefer plain black coffee or something a bit more interesting, like a decadent Chocolate Cold Foam. Perhaps, you'll find that you enjoy Wendy's first thing in the morning even more than you do for lunch or dinner.
Neglecting to add cookies to your Frosty
As much as we love a Wendy's Frosty, we have to admit that it's a pretty basic treat. Sometimes, that simplicity is exactly what we're craving. The smooth creaminess of a chilled Frosty may be all you need on those days when you're in the mood for a fuss-free dessert. However, there may be other times when you want something a bit more interesting. In those instances, you might assume that you're better off just going to another fast food joint to grab a treat, but all you have to do is get creative with Wendy's offerings.
One of the best ways to upgrade a Frosty, for example, is to break up a cookie and mix the pieces in with the shake. Now you have a deeply delicious and even more decadent dessert to slurp. Wendy's offers two different types of cookies: Chocolate Chunk and Sugar. Our favorite combo is the Classic Chocolate Frosty with the Chocolate Chunk Cookie, which adds just the right amount of extra flavor to make the frozen shake shine. However, you can experiment with different Frosty flavors and cookie options as you see fit. Move over, McFlurry — Wendy's is entering the dessert game in a whole new way.
Ordering from Wendy's when it's particularly slow
There are times when you may be craving Wendy's during unconventional hours. That could be after the lunch rush and before dinner, or late at night because you're in the mood for a bedtime snack. However, to ensure you're getting the best possible food quality at Wendy's, you may want to visit during peak times, typically over standard lunch and dinner hours.
Why is this the case? According to a Redditor who claimed to have worked at Wendy's, the restaurant's food was at its best when the place was busy. This was because the restaurant was constantly preparing new, fresh items to meet demand, and the most experienced employees were on duty during those shifts. This could mean that you don't get optimal quality or service at Wendy's when it's particularly quiet. You may not be receiving the freshest food, and you might be served by employees who are running a bit slower than usual. It's not a hard and fast rule, but something to keep in mind if you want the very best fast food meal possible.
Not asking for a fresh burger patty if yours is dry
One of the biggest mistakes you can make at Wendy's is not making sure you receive a fresh burger patty. Wendy's specifically prides itself on its "fresh, never frozen" beef. Therefore, it's the kind of place where you're probably expecting a burger that really does taste its best.
However, Wendy's is still a fast food restaurant, so there may be times when you're served meat that's a bit dry or not as juicy as you'd expect it to be. In that case, you can always request a new burger patty. Keep in mind that you should always ask nicely and respectfully, as fast food workers work hard and commonly have to deal with impolite customers. In most instances, though, employees will likely be happy to oblige. Knowing this tip will ensure that you get the most delicious burger every time you set foot in a Wendy's. Just keep in mind that you may need to wait a little longer for your meal if you make this request, so avoid doing so when you're in a rush.