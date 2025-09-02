20 Vintage Fall Recipes We Should All Be Making

Fall is full of nostalgia for many people. It reminds us of going back to school after summer vacation, the rapidly approaching holidays and family gatherings, and a whole new array of foods. Sweet root vegetables like parsnips, sweet potatoes, carrots, and starchy squash come into season, as do apples, pears, and cranberries. The cooler weather means that hot chocolate and cozy cups of tea will hit the spot, and spices like cinnamon, cloves, and ginger will help suffuse your body with warmth.

Aside from the cooler weather and changes in the produce aisle, fall has a scientific reason for evoking such a strong sense of nostalgia: it has its own smell. As leaves and other plants break down with the changing season, they give off a sweet, musky smell that is carried to our nostrils on clear, crisp air. Scent is closely tied to emotion, and whenever that distinctive fall smell floats its way towards us every year, it transports us right back into the past.

Of course, baking is one of the best ways to turbo-charge the emotions brought on by Autumn smells. A fresh apple pie or batch of gingersnaps will fill your home with comforting smells and remind you that the holidays are right around the corner. You could use the new season as an excuse to try new recipes, but for one of the most nostalgic times of year, why not lean all the way in and indulge yourself with some cozy classics?