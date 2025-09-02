Can You Substitute Sour Cream With Greek Yogurt?

Whether you put a dollop on your baked potato or tacos, sour cream is a fridge staple for most people. Tart and creamy, the dairy-based condiment can add flavor and thickness to a variety of dishes. If you aren't a fan of sour cream's taste or if you're trying to be mindful of the nutritional impact of what you eat, Greek yogurt is a great, lighter option to substitute for sour cream.

Using Greek yogurt in place of sour cream couldn't be an easier process — the ingredients' similarities in consistency and flavor allow you to swap at a 1:1 ratio. Simply measure out the Greek yogurt in the same amount of sour cream your recipe calls for, and you're good to go.

Although it's true that sour cream and Greek yogurt can have slightly different flavor profiles in their original forms, incorporating one simple ingredient can also help you make your Greek yogurt taste just like a fresh spoonful of your favorite sour cream: lemon. When you add lemon to Greek yogurt to make it taste like sour cream, you'll both brighten its taste and make it more suitable for recipes where sour cream is a more prominent ingredient, like dips or crema. Add a little bit of lemon juice (either fresh or store-bought) at a time, stirring and tasting as you go. This will ensure you have the right ratio for your taste preference and don't add too much juice to water down the texture.