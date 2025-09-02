Can You Substitute Sour Cream With Greek Yogurt?
Whether you put a dollop on your baked potato or tacos, sour cream is a fridge staple for most people. Tart and creamy, the dairy-based condiment can add flavor and thickness to a variety of dishes. If you aren't a fan of sour cream's taste or if you're trying to be mindful of the nutritional impact of what you eat, Greek yogurt is a great, lighter option to substitute for sour cream.
Using Greek yogurt in place of sour cream couldn't be an easier process — the ingredients' similarities in consistency and flavor allow you to swap at a 1:1 ratio. Simply measure out the Greek yogurt in the same amount of sour cream your recipe calls for, and you're good to go.
Although it's true that sour cream and Greek yogurt can have slightly different flavor profiles in their original forms, incorporating one simple ingredient can also help you make your Greek yogurt taste just like a fresh spoonful of your favorite sour cream: lemon. When you add lemon to Greek yogurt to make it taste like sour cream, you'll both brighten its taste and make it more suitable for recipes where sour cream is a more prominent ingredient, like dips or crema. Add a little bit of lemon juice (either fresh or store-bought) at a time, stirring and tasting as you go. This will ensure you have the right ratio for your taste preference and don't add too much juice to water down the texture.
Nutritional benefits of swapping sour cream for Greek yogurt
Not only is using Greek yogurt instead of sour cream an easy swap, but it can also have a big flavor payoff whether you use it alone or with lemon juice. There are also some surprising nutritional benefits to this swap. A typical sour cream has about 59 calories for a serving of two tablespoons, as well as 5.8 grams of fat and 0.7 grams of protein. Two tablespoons of Greek yogurt, on the other hand, typically has 22 calories, 0.6 grams of fat, and 3 grams of protein. In addition to the added protein and lower calories and fat, Greek yogurt is also a hefty source of probiotics, which have major benefits for your gut health and digestion.
If you only have Greek yogurt on hand or simply want to make a more nutrient-dense swap, you can try using it in virtually any recipe that calls for sour cream. For example, our potato salad recipe with sour cream would be an easy and satisfying dish to test. For a hearty meal to which you'll add even more protein, try our clump-free beef stroganoff using your new sour cream alternative. If you have a sweet tooth and want to add a slight bit of tanginess to your dessert, you can use our recipe for a sour cream key lime pie for a perfectly tart treat.