Sour Cream Is The Answer For Better Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie, the iconic Floridian dessert with contentious origins, is beloved for its sweet, zesty custard filling and buttery graham cracker crust. It's a classic treat that's simple to make and sure to impress each and every time. You might already know that the subtle addition of cinnamon can improve your key lime pie's flavor, but what if there was a way to elevate your key lime pie's richness with another staple ingredient? Enter sour cream, which makes the dessert even creamier while simultaneously preserving the classic key lime pie flavors we all know and love.

It might sound unusual to put sour cream into a dessert. After all, we typically think of sour cream as merely a topping for baked potatoes or tacos. But, when added to a key lime pie, the sour cream's decadent richness balances out the acidic flavors from the lime, creating an indulgent experience that's not overly sharp in flavor. Given the dessert's ample sweetened condensed milk content, the addition of sour cream prevents your key lime pie from being cloyingly or overpoweringly sweet. It's not just the flavors of the key lime pie that are improved, either. Sour cream lends itself beautifully to the pie's creamy custard filling, adding richness to the texture while still being structurally sound enough to hold up in the oven. Arguably, the best part of this sour cream addition is that you don't need to make any major adjustments to the base recipe.

