Sour Cream Is The Secret Ingredient For Lighter, Tangier Potato Salad

If you like the idea of swapping mayo for sour cream to make a bright and tangy dressing for a potato salad, you're in luck — the swap works for just about any recipe out there. For example, a classic Southern potato salad recipe, filled with chopped hard-boiled eggs, celery, and relish, is meant to have a bit of tanginess already, thanks to the inclusion of yellow mustard, so the sour cream will fit right in if you use it in place of mayo.

There are also vinaigrette-based dressings for potato salad like in Tasting Table's recipe for French potato salad. For these types of recipes, which don't call for mayonnaise, you can still include a few tablespoons of sour cream to make the dressing if you prefer it thicker and richer than a vinaigrette — this way, you still get all of the flavors of the vinaigrette but with a hint of tangy creaminess.

Just like with a normal potato salad, you can still include plenty of added ingredients to make your sour cream-based potato salad even more indulgent. One route you can take is to make it a cheesy potato salad — after all, there's a reason that sour cream is often served alongside quesadillas: The tanginess pairs beautifully with the savory, gooey cheese. You could also go for a play on sour cream and onion, either by adding diced onions or, for a more decadent variation, caramelized onions.