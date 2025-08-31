Costco Has One Of The Absolute Best Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soups You Can Find
Costco is famous for its unique food court items, but it has a much more extensive prepared foods selection that's worthy of your shopping list. We have already done a deep dive into the best and worst prepared meals Costco had. We also left the worst meals aside and decided to focus on the best of the best in a tasting of 11 Costco prepared foods. And based on our tasting of Costco's rotisserie chicken noodle soup, it's definitely the cream of the crop.
Canned chicken noodle soup brands may be a dime a dozen, but Costco's chicken noodle soup blows them all out of the water. For starters, it uses Costco's rotisserie chicken, which not only made it onto the list of absolute best Costco prepared foods but is one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens, period. The chicken is tender, juicy, and ultra savory, shredded right off the spit, which is a far cry from the cubed mystery meat chicken you'd find in a can of Campbell's soup. In addition to superior chicken, this soup is chock-full of veggies and noodles, making it as hearty as it is comforting. The vegetables and noodles hold their structure well and aren't mushy at all. The broth is super flavorful and aromatic with a nice peppery kick that made us want to lick our bowls clean. While the price tag on this tub of soup was much pricier per pound than its canned counterparts, it's certainly worth the expense.
More glowing reviews for Costco's chicken noodle soup
Costco customers rave about the chicken noodle soup on Reddit. When most of us try to find ways to upgrade canned soup, one Redditor thought Costco's chicken noodle soup was perfect as is. They wrote, "Thought it'd make a decent base for my own soup...heated it up and was pleasantly surprised. Very nice flavor, and appropriate salt. Lots of black pepper, no shortage of chicken[,] and good thick noodles." Another Facebook Forum praised Costco's chicken noodle soup as not just better than canned soup, but a recipe they'd "dump in a crockpot and take to a party and claim it's your own."
If the broth is too peppery for your taste, you can always add a squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar to temper the spice with a tangy complement. One Reddit customer recommended adding mushroom powder for an ultra-savory umami upgrade. The chicken noodle soup is hearty enough to be a main course for lunch or dinner. You can always accompany it with a slice of bread from Costco's bakery; we love the rustic Italian loaf and the rosemary parmesan cheese loaf. There is something about the rotisserie chicken at Costco that is so delicious. So, if you can't get enough of Costco's rotisserie chicken products, we also think that the rotisserie chicken salad is worth buying.