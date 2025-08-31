Costco Has One Of The Absolute Best Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soups You Can Find

Costco is famous for its unique food court items, but it has a much more extensive prepared foods selection that's worthy of your shopping list. We have already done a deep dive into the best and worst prepared meals Costco had. We also left the worst meals aside and decided to focus on the best of the best in a tasting of 11 Costco prepared foods. And based on our tasting of Costco's rotisserie chicken noodle soup, it's definitely the cream of the crop.

Canned chicken noodle soup brands may be a dime a dozen, but Costco's chicken noodle soup blows them all out of the water. For starters, it uses Costco's rotisserie chicken, which not only made it onto the list of absolute best Costco prepared foods but is one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens, period. The chicken is tender, juicy, and ultra savory, shredded right off the spit, which is a far cry from the cubed mystery meat chicken you'd find in a can of Campbell's soup. In addition to superior chicken, this soup is chock-full of veggies and noodles, making it as hearty as it is comforting. The vegetables and noodles hold their structure well and aren't mushy at all. The broth is super flavorful and aromatic with a nice peppery kick that made us want to lick our bowls clean. While the price tag on this tub of soup was much pricier per pound than its canned counterparts, it's certainly worth the expense.