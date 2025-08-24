The Salmon Variety You Should Overlook In Costco's Freezer Section

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Costco's fresh salmon is high-quality enough to make sushi, its frozen salmon may be less enjoyable. Tasting Table recently ranked nine different Costco frozen seafood products to help you determine which ones to buy, and which ones to avoid. While we ranked several options as must-buys, there was one salmon variety that we said no to: Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers.

Costco's frozen seafood dishes can be hit or miss, and these salmon burgers were a miss in our opinion. Our taste-tester did appreciate their protein content and the ethics of the product — the salmon used were wild-caught in Alaska rather than being farm-raised. The difference between farmed salmon and wild salmon is that salmon farming is unsustainable and poses risks to our health and the environment. Wild-caught salmon has more health benefits and a lower risk of contaminants and antibiotics.

That said, the pros didn't outweigh the cons for these frozen salmon burgers. The seasoning was too salty and the texture far too chewy. Rather than being flaky and buttery, they were tough and over-seasoned.