The Salmon Variety You Should Overlook In Costco's Freezer Section
While Costco's fresh salmon is high-quality enough to make sushi, its frozen salmon may be less enjoyable. Tasting Table recently ranked nine different Costco frozen seafood products to help you determine which ones to buy, and which ones to avoid. While we ranked several options as must-buys, there was one salmon variety that we said no to: Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers.
Costco's frozen seafood dishes can be hit or miss, and these salmon burgers were a miss in our opinion. Our taste-tester did appreciate their protein content and the ethics of the product — the salmon used were wild-caught in Alaska rather than being farm-raised. The difference between farmed salmon and wild salmon is that salmon farming is unsustainable and poses risks to our health and the environment. Wild-caught salmon has more health benefits and a lower risk of contaminants and antibiotics.
That said, the pros didn't outweigh the cons for these frozen salmon burgers. The seasoning was too salty and the texture far too chewy. Rather than being flaky and buttery, they were tough and over-seasoned.
What are the best options for salmon burgers?
The next time you're craving a thick, juicy salmon burger, don't turn to Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burger patties. Instead, use our tips for buying quality fresh salmon and make your own salmon patties. Just remember that for the best salmon burger patties, get creative with seasonings but don't over-salt or over-season your burgers.
Of course, to simplify meal prep just buy some other brand of frozen salmon patties. Trader Joe's frozen salmon options stand out from the rest, including its frozen salmon burgers made with wild-caught pink Alaskan salmon. These patties are quick-frozen for maximum quality, flavor, and moisture.
Aldi, Kroger, Sam's Club, and Target also offer their own brand of frozen salmon burgers. Sam's Club Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Burgers have the highest rating among the four store-brand frozen salmon patties, with 4.4 stars. Target's Good & Gather Wild-Caught Alaska Salmon Burgers are in close second place with a 4.3 star rating from customers.