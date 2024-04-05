For The Best Salmon Burger Patties, Get Creative With Your Seasoning

If you're looking for a convenient way to add more healthy salmon to your meal plans, savory salmon burgers are the perfect recipe to try out. The patties are easy to form by simply pulsing chunks of salmon in your food processor. You can even use economical cuts of salmon that might not look as pretty when seared, like the thin tail section or collar meat. The texture of raw salmon holds together without additional egg as it cooks, and the natural fat in the salmon keeps these patties juicy and delicious. Salmon takes naturally to a variety of seasonings, too, so you can have fun spicing them up in new ways to keep this burger idea fresh.

Tasting Table's Jessica Case has some great suggestions: Parmesan, parsley, garlic, and paprika star in her salmon burgers, dressed up with a homemade pickle relish. This combination adds umami and salty cheese to the fish burger, balancing out the richness. Her tart pickle relish garnish adds another layer of crave-worthy taste that makes each bite burst with flavor.