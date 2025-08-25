15 Iconic Foods That Were Invented By Women

Without women, the way many of us live our lives would look very, very different. That slice of toast you reach for in the morning? That's all thanks to Sarah Guppy, a British inventor who developed the precursor to the modern-day toaster. The cold milk for your cereal? That's down to New Jersey housewife Florence Parpart, who patented the modern electric fridge. The coffee that gets you going in the morning? German entrepreneur and housewife Melitta Bentz was the first to come up with coffee filter paper.

And that's just the beginning. Women all over the world have also had a major influence over the exact foods we eat, too. In fact, they have invented some of the most iconic foods of the last few centuries. Think currywurst, chocolate brownies, chimichangas, and fluffernutter sandwiches. We've got all the details on the origin stores of all of these foods and many more below.