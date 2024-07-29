For The Absolute Best Tarte Tatin, Julia Child Used This Apple Variety

The French chef who loved Chinese food and Goldfish crackers knew how to get playful. But, when it came to French classics like tarte tatin, Julia Child was highly selective about her ingredients. When she made this traditional dessert, nothing but Golden Delicious apples would do.

If you've never made it before, apple tarte tatin (which Child described as "a famous upside-down apple cake" in her 1989 cookbook "The Way to Cook") is essentially an amalgam of caramelized apple slices arranged in an aesthetically-pleasing pattern and covered in a layer of flaky, tender, golden-brown puff pastry crust. After baking, the tart is carefully turned upside-down so that the layer of puff pastry is at the bottom of the neatly arranged apple dome, which is held together structurally by a gooey layer of rich, thick caramel.

Admittedly, Golden Delicious isn't always a bakers' first choice for cooking due to their ultra-soft texture when cooked. But Golden Delicious apples bring a sweet, rich-yet-mellow taste to the table. Even if they're want to soften considerably, they don't bake down to mush. Other tarte tatin recipes commonly call for Granny Smith apples, which feature more tartness and a much stronger, crisper structural integrity after baking. But, different types of apples work better for different recipes, and for a tarte tatin that won't stick to the pan, breaking apart during unmolding, Child said that softer Golden Delicious is the right variety for the job.