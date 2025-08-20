The Tool You Might Not Have But Makes Everyday Kitchen Life Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchens have a lot of nooks and crannies that can be hard to clean. The insides of drawers and cabinets, countertop corners, and floors and flat surfaces can all get a disgusting buildup of crumbs and dirt. It can also be a challenge to clean in between your fridge or oven and the wall. Rather than put off these annoying cleaning chores for months (or forever), there is one cheap kitchen cleaning tool that can do way more than you thought.

A handheld, cordless vacuum is the perfect tool for vacuuming up crumbs, dry spills, and messes in your kitchen. It can quickly tackle messes in hard-to-reach areas, especially if you use certain attachments. For instance, this cordless, rechargeable mini computer vacuum is perfect for the kitchen. It has small attachments that make it easy to get rid of crumbs, dust, and messes from shelves, countertops, drawers, and vent covers. It even comes with a little brush that you can use to sweep messes out of corners, and an angled nozzle to use in narrow areas that are hard to reach.

Another great kitchen vacuum is this Black + Decker handheld cordless vacuum. It has a rotating and extendable nozzle so that it can fit between your oven and the wall or underneath your refrigerator. It also has an extendable crevice tool and a flip-up brush that make it easier to get to crumbs in tight spaces. Keep reading for more surprising and fun cleaning tips for a mess-free kitchen.