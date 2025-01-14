The Cheap Kitchen Cleaning Tool That Can Do Way More Than You Thought

Keeping your kitchen (and all that it contains) clean is easy with the right tools — cue, the bottle brush. Also referred to as a scrub brush, the inexpensive tool boasts a head of tough yet malleable bristles, which is connected to a long handle that allows it to reach awkward angles that would otherwise be impossible to clean. Yet, while its design makes it ideal for cleaning tall water bottles, the sturdy little brush can actually be used in a myriad of ways.

Aside from stainless Stanleys, bottle brushes prove effective when washing narrow-rimmed or cylindrical items including anything from plastic cups to sturdy coffee mugs to delicate wine glasses and skinny champagne flutes. Its lengthy handle also makes the brush great for removing stubbornly stained teapots, decanters, carafes, and coffee makers. Even glass jars and ceramic vases can benefit from the uniquely shaped brush, much like metal saucepans and deep woks. But, that's just a fraction of what the brushes are able to clean.

Bottle brushes can effortlessly reach crannies and crevices in gadgets like box graters and appliances like blenders, which are notoriously frustrating to wash thoroughly. Moreover, the tool can even rid salad spinners and fine-gridded colanders of stuck-on residues. Scrub brushes can also be used to clean "easy" items like flat plates or shallow pots as nearly anything can be cleaned with a bottle brush, including finicky cast iron pans riddled with burnt bits of food.

