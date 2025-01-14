The Cheap Kitchen Cleaning Tool That Can Do Way More Than You Thought
Keeping your kitchen (and all that it contains) clean is easy with the right tools — cue, the bottle brush. Also referred to as a scrub brush, the inexpensive tool boasts a head of tough yet malleable bristles, which is connected to a long handle that allows it to reach awkward angles that would otherwise be impossible to clean. Yet, while its design makes it ideal for cleaning tall water bottles, the sturdy little brush can actually be used in a myriad of ways.
Aside from stainless Stanleys, bottle brushes prove effective when washing narrow-rimmed or cylindrical items including anything from plastic cups to sturdy coffee mugs to delicate wine glasses and skinny champagne flutes. Its lengthy handle also makes the brush great for removing stubbornly stained teapots, decanters, carafes, and coffee makers. Even glass jars and ceramic vases can benefit from the uniquely shaped brush, much like metal saucepans and deep woks. But, that's just a fraction of what the brushes are able to clean.
Bottle brushes can effortlessly reach crannies and crevices in gadgets like box graters and appliances like blenders, which are notoriously frustrating to wash thoroughly. Moreover, the tool can even rid salad spinners and fine-gridded colanders of stuck-on residues. Scrub brushes can also be used to clean "easy" items like flat plates or shallow pots as nearly anything can be cleaned with a bottle brush, including finicky cast iron pans riddled with burnt bits of food.
How to maximize the benefits of a bottle brush
Not all bottle brushes are made the same. When seeking out the right brush for you, it's worth considering several factors. Since price doesn't always correlate to a better brush, we suggest paying attention to design elements like the length of the handle as well as the size and shape of the brush head as some options may feature circular or looped brush shapes. In terms of durability, it's also wise to think about the density of the brush bristles along with their material — the same applies to the handles. Features such as angled brushes or comfortable handles are worth considering, too.
To ensure that bottle brushes — like this set from Holikme — work their best in any scenario, rethink your cleaning technique. Whether you apply dish detergent onto the tool or the item is up to you. What is essential, however, is to work up a richly sudsy lather. Likewise, maneuvering the bottle brush in a series of different motions is also key for a more spotless result. After washing and thoroughly rinsing the item, the focus can then be turned to cleaning the kitchen tool itself.
The good news is that bottle brushes don't require a strenuous sanitization process. In fact, keeping brushes clean is a matter of chucking scrubbers into your dishwasher or soaking them in a vinegar solution and rinsing. By following this simple up-keep, the ever-so-versatile bottle brush will remain in optimal condition, extending its usefulness in the kitchen!