The Simple Tool You Need To Clean Burnt Bits Off Your Cast Iron Griddle

For cooking enthusiasts, a cast iron griddle is a kitchen staple. It is well-liked for its exceptional heat retention, and the wide surface area allows for batch cooking. When seasoned sufficiently, you're guaranteed a non-stick surface that'll rival even the most high-end non-stick pans. From preparing sandwiches to enjoying some indoor grilling of meats and vegetables, a cast iron griddle is the go-to cookware. However, with all these benefits, cast iron demands extra care especially when it comes to cleaning.

Washing stuck-on food from a cast iron griddle can be daunting; you need to apply some elbow grease to remove the stubborn remnants while at the same time, you must ensure you don't damage the cooking surface. It's a pretty delicate balance to strike. The solution? Using a bench scraper. Celebrity chef Michael Symon calls this basic tool "the greatest" thanks to its versatility in handling multiple tasks in the kitchen, but when it comes to cleaning your cast iron griddle, don't just buy any bench scraper. Get a non-metal one, e.g., plastic.

Unlike a metal scraper, which can scratch and damage the surface of your griddle, a plastic scraper is gentle yet effective at dislodging burnt bits without causing any harm. You won't need to worry about stripping off your hard-earned seasoning and losing all the non-stick property, or even leaving the griddle vulnerable to rust. Moreover, a scraper works effectively by reaching all the corners and edges to remove every bit of stuck food.