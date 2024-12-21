How To Easily Clean Your Owala Water Bottle

Owala's cleverly-designed, reusable water bottles have exploded in popularity, even giving the cult-favorite Stanley tumbler a run for its money. Famous for its leak-proof technology, Owala's signature FreeSip bottle has both a built-in straw and a wide-mouth opening, allowing users to slurp or swig depending on their mood. The lid also has a button for easy opening and a hinged loop that flips up to double as a handle. All of those elements make for convenient sipping, but they also make this bottle a bit tricky to keep clean.

Owala recommends cleaning its bottles daily to keep them grime-free. All Owala lids are dishwasher-safe, but they should be placed on the top rack. The straws, however, can be popped right into the silverware holder of your dishwasher. Additionally, the FreeSip lid has a removable spout gasket that should be cleaned regularly. To take it out, simply pop up the lid and pull on the little tab at the bottom of the covering. Be sure to wash all components separately.

To deep clean the lid, remove the gasket and take a sponge or straw brush soaked in warm, soapy water to all the nooks and crannies. Rinse and dry completely, or place on the top rack of your dishwasher. To make things a bit easier on yourself, each part of the lid can be soaked in distilled white vinegar to break apart any buildup before rinsing with warm water.

