How To Easily Clean Your Owala Water Bottle
Owala's cleverly-designed, reusable water bottles have exploded in popularity, even giving the cult-favorite Stanley tumbler a run for its money. Famous for its leak-proof technology, Owala's signature FreeSip bottle has both a built-in straw and a wide-mouth opening, allowing users to slurp or swig depending on their mood. The lid also has a button for easy opening and a hinged loop that flips up to double as a handle. All of those elements make for convenient sipping, but they also make this bottle a bit tricky to keep clean.
Owala recommends cleaning its bottles daily to keep them grime-free. All Owala lids are dishwasher-safe, but they should be placed on the top rack. The straws, however, can be popped right into the silverware holder of your dishwasher. Additionally, the FreeSip lid has a removable spout gasket that should be cleaned regularly. To take it out, simply pop up the lid and pull on the little tab at the bottom of the covering. Be sure to wash all components separately.
To deep clean the lid, remove the gasket and take a sponge or straw brush soaked in warm, soapy water to all the nooks and crannies. Rinse and dry completely, or place on the top rack of your dishwasher. To make things a bit easier on yourself, each part of the lid can be soaked in distilled white vinegar to break apart any buildup before rinsing with warm water.
Maintaining the quality of your Owala bottle
As for the bottle itself, Owala's Tritan plastic cups are dishwasher safe on the top rack. However, if you own a stainless steel bottle, you should stick to washing it in the sink. Although stainless steel is dishwasher-friendly, Owala recommends hand-washing each FreeSip cup in warm, soapy water to maintain its finish. The most thorough way to clean the interior is with a bottle brush, which makes it easy to reach the bottom. After scrubbing, rinse with warm water and let the bottle air dry to prevent mold from forming due to any residual moisture.
Additionally, you can use vinegar on the cup if any stains or hard-to-eliminate odors remain after cleaning. Simply spray or soak some distilled white vinegar inside the bottle for a few hours and rinse. If that doesn't work, mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 3 tablespoons of distilled white vinegar. From there, use the newly-mixed fizzy solution to clean the inside of the cup again with your bottle brush or sponge before rinsing and air drying. This should help lift any stains or odors without damaging the bottle, leaving you free to enjoy your drinks again in style.