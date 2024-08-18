The Difference Between Owala And Stanley Tumblers

In the middle of the summer heat, it's a plus to have a drinking vessel that keeps your beverage cold for hours on end. And in the chill of the winter, you definitely want your hot coffee or hot cocoa to stay that way. In fact, you can keep more than just beverages at temperature with these insulated cup hacks you never knew you needed, such as using a Stanley or Owala tumbler to keep ice cream or popsicles frozen for the kids or as a thermos to store hot food items.

While the Owala website doesn't say anything specific about how long its tumblers can keep beverages cold or hot, it does note that its FreeSip water bottle keeps water cold for up to 24 hours. This product has triple-layer insulation, while the tumbler has only double-wall insulation, so it can be assumed that the tumbler won't keep beverages cold for as long as the FreeSip bottle.

Owala's SmoothSip mug is said to keep beverages hot for six hours, but again, there's nothing listed about the tumblers specifically. Stanley's version of the tumbler, called the Quencher, keeps beverages at temperature for different amounts of time depending on the size. The temperature preservation can range from 7-11 hours for keeping beverages cold, from 20 hours to three days for drinks with ice, and from four to seven hours for hot beverages.