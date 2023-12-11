The Downside Of Using Single-Walled Stainless Steel Water Bottles

While single-use plastic water bottles are handy and cheap, they're terrible for the environment. According to Statista, we threw away a whopping 400 million metric tons of plastic waste in 2021, and it might take more than 500 years for all that to break down. That's why many people are switching to a greener option: reusable water bottles. Instead of being used once and thrown away, these bottles can be used over and over again.

Among the most affordable and well-liked options on the market is the single-walled stainless steel bottle. These bottles are lightweight because they're made from just one sheet of metal, usually stainless steel (which also lends them great durability). With the added perks of being safe to use in the dishwasher, having no known negative health impacts, and being reusable many times over, it's not surprising that they have become so popular. But they aren't without a few drawbacks.

The main downside is that metal transfers heat very easily and their single-walled construction means that these bottles have no insulating ability whatsoever. So, if you intend to carry hot coffee, expect the bottle to become scorching hot when you pour it in and the coffee to already be cooling by the time you get to the office. Likewise, if you're carrying a cold drink, the bottle's outer metal will get quite chilly and the ice within will melt fast while it's in your backpack. That's why these bottles are great for use as literal water bottles, but they aren't well-suited for carrying much else.