The Only Tool Needed To Clean The Grimy Crevice Of Your Instant Pot

Cleaning small or large kitchen appliances and gadgets after cooking with grease can be a real chore, but there are ways to make it easier, especially when it comes to the Instant Pot. Even if you are the cleanest of cooks, splatters and food residue are eventually going to find their way onto the surfaces of your Instant Pot. That's when you skip the Instant Pot brush and opt for a foam brush – the type you paint with. These things are extremely malleable, making it easy to get their spongey tip into tight places, and they're cheap.

Why a foam paintbrush? The issue is that the Instant Pot is comprised of a few components including the stainless steel inner pot, the sealing ring, steam rack, and the lid. Yes, it is a time-consuming process, but to put it bluntly, there are a lot of compact spaces that can be difficult to get to. Enter the flexible foam paint brush which can simply be dipped into a cup of hot, soapy water, and you can start getting after those greasy spots that you can see but have a difficult time reaching.