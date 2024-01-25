The Only Tool Needed To Clean The Grimy Crevice Of Your Instant Pot
Cleaning small or large kitchen appliances and gadgets after cooking with grease can be a real chore, but there are ways to make it easier, especially when it comes to the Instant Pot. Even if you are the cleanest of cooks, splatters and food residue are eventually going to find their way onto the surfaces of your Instant Pot. That's when you skip the Instant Pot brush and opt for a foam brush – the type you paint with. These things are extremely malleable, making it easy to get their spongey tip into tight places, and they're cheap.
Why a foam paintbrush? The issue is that the Instant Pot is comprised of a few components including the stainless steel inner pot, the sealing ring, steam rack, and the lid. Yes, it is a time-consuming process, but to put it bluntly, there are a lot of compact spaces that can be difficult to get to. Enter the flexible foam paint brush which can simply be dipped into a cup of hot, soapy water, and you can start getting after those greasy spots that you can see but have a difficult time reaching.
Don't limit yourself to one
Of course, after you've washed your favorite pot for making rice, chili, and everything in between, you need to rinse and dry it, so don't limit yourself to just one of these brushes. Instead, consider having a foam paint brush that is dedicated to just being dipped in hot water to wash away any soapy residue, and one that is used to dry off all these once-grimy and greasy spots after cleaning. When you've finished your cleaning task, simply wash all the brushes, let them air dry, and then you can use them again.
What you will appreciate about these brushes is that they are not going to scratch or damage your Instant Pot as you dab and poke at those tight spaces. These brushes come in a variety of sizes and shapes, which makes them ideal for cleaning your Instant Pot as well as any similar small appliances.